Welfare programs should be helping hand, not a lifestyle

The top priority for the Trump administration in 2018 is welfare reform. And if you seem to recall hearing about welfare reform in the past, you're right.

Welfare reform goes back at least to the Reagan administration and was interestingly a high priority during the Clinton administration as well.

But with each passing year, the funding for countless welfare programs has continued to grow.

What was once viewed as a helping hand and a safety net has now become a lifestyle for far too many.

If you disagree with that assessment, you're blind.

Rarely has a politician been quite as honest as Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch who last week said what most of us feel.

"I have a rough time wanting to spend billions and billions and trillions of dollar to help people who won't help themselves -- won't lift a finger -- and expect the federal government to do everything," Hatch said.

The real problem with today's welfare programs is that many worthwhile programs -- such as the Children's Health Insurance Program -- are low on funding because of countless "lousy" programs going to those who use those funds as a form of lifestyle and not a bridge to expanded opportunities.

Hatch rightfully said that the Democrats' liberal philosophies have created millions who "believe everything they are or ever hope to be depends on the federal government rather than the opportunity this great country grants them."

Truer words were never spoken.