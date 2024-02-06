Weaponizing death

Recently, there has been a spate of horrific murders.

The killers, whether committing mass shootings or single homicides, are hard to stereotype.

They can be clearly either mentally ill or simply innately evil. They can kill for revenge, for ideological purposes, out of hatred, for notoriety -- or for no known reason at all.

They are probably left-wing and right-wing, white, Black, and brown, young, and old. While their weapons of choice are semi-automatic rifles, there are plenty of killers who favor handguns and even knives.

Unfortunately, these tragedies have increasingly become politicized.

Yet our media and politicians do not apply a common standard of reporting about either the victims, the killers, or the apparent motives and circumstances of the violence.

Instead, each horror is quickly analyzed for its political usefulness. Then its details are selectively downplayed or emphasized, depending upon the political agenda at work.

A sad example was the terrible murder spree at the private Christian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. A transgender male shot and killed six people, including three 9-year-old children.

Almost immediately, three media narratives emerged.

One, semi-automatic weapons, not the killer Audrey Hale, were mostly responsible for the massacre.

Two, the shooter's transgender identity profile played no role in the killing whatsoever.

Three, the public had no need to know of the contents of the shooter's "manifesto."

Why?

The media and authorities apparently assumed Hale's written rantings tried to justify the murders because of Christianity's supposed disapproval of transgenderism.

That censored reaction to the Tennessee shooting was quite different from another mass murder committed nearly six weeks later in Allen, Texas, by a former security guard Mauricio Garcia.

Within minutes of the identification of the shooter, the media blared that Garcia wore pro-Nazi insignia and was thus a "white supremacist."

Apparently that narrative was deemed useful to promote the idea of white supremacist terrorists using their semi-automatic "assault" weapons to kill for right-wing agendas.

Yet second-generation Hispanic immigrants, whose parents do not speak English, are not likely "white supremacists."

The strained effort to make violent "people of color" into white right-wing killers is reminiscent of Trayvon Martin's death in 2012.

Then the media reinvented the shooter, half-Peruvian George Zimmerman, into a "white Hispanic." He was transformed into a right-wing vigilante and racist who supposedly hunted down an innocent Black teenager.