Wealth in America

Bill Gates of Microsoft fame is worth an estimated $87 billion. Amazon's Jeff Bezos follows closely on his heels with an estimated worth of $80 billion. Reliable Warren Buffett is worth $75 billion.

Those numbers alone are astounding.

Yet economists are predicting that given their financial history, Gates or Bezos could be the world's first trillionaire.

And that magical high water mark could actually arrive within the next 25 years.

It's hard to imagine -- actually impossible to conceive -- that one person in one lifetime could accumulate such a mind-boggling amount of wealth.

Before we bash the ultra-rich, it's important to note that each of these financial giants donate much of their wealth to charitable giving.

As a self-confessed conservative capitalist, my instinct is to root for everyone to achieve their dreams without reservation.

But seriously. A one-trillion-dollar net worth? That's the stuff of fantasy, delusion or some alternate universe.

That's not to say that Microsoft and Amazon have not reshaped, changed and improved our world. They clearly have. But still....

Let me tell you who is worth a trillion smackaroos. The individual who finds a cure for cancer.

I have tried to make some pithy comparison with a trillion dollars to put it into perspective so that I can better understand. But I find myself unable to wrap my small head around a number so large.

A trillion is a million million. It's a one with 12 zeroes.