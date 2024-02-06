We should celebrate Easter every day

We celebrated Resurrection Sunday, also known as Easter, just two days ago. To many, Easter means spring, blossoming flowers, renewal. To Christians, it's the holiest of holidays, the most special day of the year. To committed Christians, it's not just a once-a-year-observance. We celebrate the resurrection every day. Without a resurrected Savior, there is no Christianity.

Since having a living Savior is what being a Christian is all about, it cannot be celebrated only once a year. My prayer is that we recognize Jesus' love and grace every day. We delight in dressing up on Easter Sunday in brightly clad dresses, suits and shoes, and that's fine, but come Monday, we need more than a new outfit, especially now; people feel uncertain in these times. We each need a relationship with the Lord, who loves us and gave Himself for us, and He is always available.

I'm not so sure Jesus celebrates what we have made of Easter. Rather, He knows who He is on the regular and longs for His creation to know, truly know, the same -- yes, even two days after people have hung up their Easter outfits, overdosed on colored eggs and dressed up as behemoth bunnies.

If I had ever forgotten the true reason for the season, the power of it, circumstances have certainly reminded me. Recently, two friends have gone through difficult times. Doctors told one that her heart was so bad, she would have to have heart surgery. The problem was that her heart was too weak to handle the needed surgery, so the plan was to wait it out and perform it when her heart could take it. It was very touchy for a time, but people began to pray that the resurrected Lord would resurrect her. Just last week, doctors gave her a different pronouncement. Before, her heart was too weak for the surgery she needed; now, her heart is too strong to need the surgery. That's resurrection!

Another friend had back surgery. Sure, his surgery was serious, but no one expected the complications he is enduring. He is a strong, athletic man. After his surgery, everything went haywire, however. After being released from the hospital, he experienced extreme pain, nausea, dizziness, inability to eat and bouts of unresponsiveness. He had to return the hospital. The doctors did not know what was transpiring. He required a vent and a feeding tube. As his wife shared, he was in need of a miracle. She added that she believed in miracles. She was beside herself, of course, but she continued to speak faith, and people continued to pray. He is still in the hospital and has a ways to go, but her last update indicated that his baby steps were miracles. While he is experiencing much pain and sleeplessness, he is off the vent, sitting, and getting nourishment. She praises God for her husband's progress. This is what a resurrected Savior does -- daily. This is what an everyday Easter message declares: a resurrected Savior resurrects others.