We should arm Taiwan to the teeth

We warned China to stop its incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone -- and the Chinese responded by flying even more aircraft into the zone.

The 56 Chinese flights Monday brought the total for October to 149, already the year's highest monthly total.

The flights have been steadily increasing in recent years, as Beijing harries Taiwan and demonstrates its discontent with the island nation's closer relationship to the United States. The Chinese may also want to wear down the Taiwanese by forcing them to constantly respond.

Regardless, the flights underscore why Taiwan is the most dangerous and potentially most consequential flashpoint on Earth.

If China can successfully absorb Taiwan while limiting the military, economic and diplomatic costs, it would vindicate President Xi Jinping's vision of an ascendant China undoing past humiliations, represent a milestone in China's campaign to establish hegemony in the most important region of the world, and, perhaps, collapse the credibility and global position of the United States.

On the other hand, a debacle in Taiwan could have devastating economic and diplomatic consequences for China, threatening Xi's rule.

In other words, attention must be paid -- the trajectory of the modern world is conceivably at stake.

The Trump administration began to reorient the U.S. defense posture toward this threat, and the Biden administration has followed up, most importantly, with the nuclear submarine deal with Australia.

It's been completely obvious for a long time China has been preparing, if it so chooses, to take Taiwan by force of arms, and keep us from being able to do anything about it.