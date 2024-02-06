We picked this POTUS for our SCOTUS

The historic election of President Donald Trump is credited, in part, to the dissatisfaction of the American people with the status quo. While critics decried the unconventional candidate’s lack of experience in government, the masses flocked to him for that very reason. Government is filled with experienced politicians — and that’s precisely the problem for some people. It was not just Trump’s outside-the-Beltway status that garnered support. It was not even political incorrectness that did the trick. For many it was the impending Supreme Court nominations. Last Tuesday night, President Trump announced his selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat left vacant by Judge Antonin Scalia’s death.

Many wondered how Christians, of all people, could vote for Donald Trump. The answer for some came down to this moment — the Supreme Court nomination. Evangelicals saw past a rough exterior, a sketchy past and scant conservative creds because in the other direction, they saw Hillary Clinton. With several Supreme Court nominations on the line, many enthusiastically went to the polls to vote for Trump, and others held their noses and voted for him. But they voted in historic numbers looking ahead to the SCOTUS appointment.

Folks used to politics-as-usual don’t know what to make of Trump because they’re accustomed to do-nothing politicians. He, however, has dived in and gotten to work for the American people, focusing on what he promised. It has not been without controversy, which is not surprising in this atmosphere of ultra partisanship and manufactured hysteria.

In his selection of Gorsuch, President Trump has honored his promise to the American people, nominating someone who mirrors Judge Scalia. Gorsuch, an originalist, believes that the Constitution was fixed at the time of ratification, unless the states amend it. It is not, therefore, a living, breathing document with which to be toyed.

Conservatives, including — or perhaps, especially — Christian conservatives, are well-pleased. At 49, Gorsuch should occupy the Court for a long time. His influence will long outlast him. His record is strong on religious liberty; he sided with Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor, for example, and supported religious liberties in prison. By every indication, he is the best of the best and will uphold our Constitution.

Judge Gorsuch attended Columbia, Harvard and Oxford; clerked for two Supreme Court justices, Justice Byron White and Justice Anthony Kennedy; was a part of the Department of Justice more than a decade ago; and serves now on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, to which he was confirmed unanimously. His resume and reputation reveal why he is well-respected.

Sen. Ted Cruz, whose name had been mentioned as a possible appointee himself, exulted in the selection, calling it a “home run.”

“I’m ecstatic over this,” said Judge Andrew Napolitano, a former New Jersey State Superior Court judge and a current Fox News senior judicial analyst, adding that the nominee “is the most worthy jurist in the country to fill the shoes of Antonin Scalia.”