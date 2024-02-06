We need to take the fentanyl crisis more seriously

The United States is in the grips of a fentanyl crisis that doesn't get nearly the attention it deserves.

Yes, it's important who owns Twitter, and interesting what some Republicans might have texted former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election, but none of this matches the significance of a hideously insidious drug devastating American communities.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses during the first year of the pandemic. That's double the figure from 2015 and, as The New York Times notes, more than were killed in car crashes and gun fatalities combined.

Since 1999, roughly one million Americans have died of drug overdoses. About two-thirds of the deaths now are from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.

We all know about the prescription drug crisis, which began to get attention in the 2000s, but now we are in a different phase. Around 2014, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids began to push aside prescription painkillers and heroin.

"Drug seizure data show that, in some parts of the country," the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking reported earlier this year, "fentanyl has largely replaced heroin. Not since the early 20th century, when heroin replaced morphine, has the United States seen one major opioid found in some illegal markets largely replaced by another."

Something like 50 times more potent than heroin by weight, fentanyl is the perfect drug for producers and dealers. It's easy and fast to make, and readily transportable.

If 10 kilos of heroin are interdicted, it will take considerable time and effort to replace that shipment -- beginning with a poppy crop that needs to be cultivated, perhaps somewhere in Afghanistan.

If 10 kilos of fentanyl are interdicted, it's relatively easy for a hard-to-detect lab in Mexico to produce more and get it into the United States.