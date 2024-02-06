We need Republicans to deliver our new leadership

As November elections approach, the glaring and deeply troubling headline I see is Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country.

There has never been a greater need for a new generation of leaders to restore clarity about American principles and plant them in American hearts and minds.

The Wall Street Journal reports that all branches of the U.S. military are coming up short in recruiting goals.

The U.S. Army will fall short by 25%, meaning 20,000 soldiers. The Air Force and Navy are also falling short.

The WSJ offers various technical explanations as the source of the recruiting problems facing the U.S. military. But most troubling is the observation that, per surveys, "fewer than one in 10 youth are inclined to serve."

It makes sense to expect that kids growing up in a country where they are taught that they live in an evil, unjust, racist nation will have diminishing enthusiasm to put on the uniform, no matter how much they are paid.

A Gallup poll from June showed only 38% of our citizens saying they are "extremely proud" to be an American. This is the lowest since Gallup first did this survey in 2001, when 55% said they are "extremely proud."

On a similar note, a new Gallup survey shows trust in all branches of our federal government has cratered.

The percentage expressing trust in our judicial branch stands at 47%; in our executive branch, 43%; and in the legislative branch, 38%.

It is the first time all three branches of government fell below 50% in trust.

Gallup notes that when it first did this survey in 1972, at least two-thirds expressed trust in each branch of the federal government.

This is a leadership crisis.

Former Democratic Party congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard drew attention with her announcement that she is pulling out of the Democratic Party.

In an interview on Fox with former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy, Gabbard ticked off her complaints about the Democratic Party, including her concern that Democrats do not carry the banner for "individual liberties," "limited government" and our "God-given rights enshrined in our Constitution."

Some have noted the precedent of Ronald Reagan leaving the Democratic Party.