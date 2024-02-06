We need new thinking in the economic competition with China

The great mid-20th-century American statesman Dean Acheson titled his memoir "Present at the Creation," the story of his role developing the institutions of a new international order after the cataclysm of World War II.

The challenge today is not remotely comparable — we are largely protecting the status quo from revanchist powers rather than writing on a blank slate. Yet the twin threat from Russia and China requires new thinking, especially in meeting national needs not necessarily addressed by the free market alone.

We must focus on maintaining a first-class military, winning the high-tech race with China, and reducing our vulnerabilities in the event of a war that disrupts supply chains and our access to key strategic materials and goods.

We need to restore the defense industrial base, which has atrophied considerably. We can't build enough missiles to replenish our stocks quickly enough in a conflict. We can't build new submarines on schedule or maintain the ones we have. In general, the Navy doesn't have enough capacity to repair its ships in peacetime, let alone at war. Air Force depots, too, are lacking. All of this will require major new investment.

A model of the potential synergy of government and private industry in such areas is how Elon Musk's SpaceX has revitalized the U.S. space program. For years, NASA had come to rely, humiliatingly (and dangerously and expensively), on Russian rockets to get to space. Then, it opened a competition for private companies to build spacecraft. Musk came out ahead and has shaken NASA out of its decades-long bureaucratic mediocrity.

We need massive support for research and development, the predicate for technological advancement. Robert Atkinson of the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, who has thought deeply about new strategies to make the U.S. more competitive, notes that 60 years ago, we led the world in government investment in R&D, but have become a laggard since then.