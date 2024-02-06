We need a leader in the White House, not a Biden

Our belated and weak response to the missile attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by Houthi militants has been embarrassing.

But that's what happens when there's no strong leader in the White House.

Watching Joe Biden and his inept state department screw up everything they try to do in Ukraine and the Middle East reminds me of something I saw my father do in his first year in office.

In 1981, the Bad Boy of the Middle East was the late Muammar Gaddafi, the dictator of Libya who was funding deadly terrorist groups in Palestine, Syria and elsewhere.

One night in August of that year, my wife, Colleen, and I ate dinner with my father and Nancy in a hotel room in the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

As we were having coffee, my father got a call from Ed Meese, my father's adviser, counselor and future attorney general, who was staying in a room three floors down.

I couldn't hear what Meese was saying, but by listening to my father's answers it wasn't hard to figure out.

Meese said he had an admiral on the phone from a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Sidra, which Gaddafi claimed was part of Libya's territorial waters.

"You know we're doing war games in the Gulf of Sidra," Meese said.

"I know, Ed. I approved them."

President Jimmy Carter had called off the war games in previous years because he didn't want to upset Gaddafi, but my father had resumed them.

"What does the admiral want?" my father asked.

Meese explained that Gaddafi was sending fighter planes out from Tripoli and they were locking their radars on to our F-14 jets and feigning like they were going to shoot their air-to-air missiles.

"The admiral wants to know what we should do if our boys are shot at," Meese said.

"Shoot back," my father said.

There was a short pause.