We must do more to make schools safer

We — along with school officials and first responders — have felt a bit of kinship with Aesop’s villagers lately. Instead of a wolf prowling around a flock of sheep, the predator that concerns us is someone armed with readily available weaponry and a grudge.

We’re pretty sure most of increasingly recurring threats of violence aimed at our schools aren’t credible, but we have to be sure. We have to check them out.

Just. In. Case.

In the past couple weeks, public schools in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City, among others, have been the targets of social media-carried threats of violence. This sort of thing is not only a local phenomenon. It’s happening all across our country.

Many of these threats come from juveniles who have no intention of causing harm. But the results are not innocuous. The threats disrupt classes. They soak up first responder resources. They worry parents no end. They cause distress to students.

Of course, it’s the other type of threat — the real threat — that prompts the massive responses. In these United States, not many days pass between actual on-campus shootings. There have been more than 40 school schootings across the country this year. They happen often enough that we can’t simply note “that school shooting”. We differentiate them by their location. Parkland, Florida. Newtown, Connecticut. Uvalde, Texas. Nashville, Tennessee. Winder, Georgia.

Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The shooting at this year’s Central High School graduation ceremony — where a long-running feud between individuals led to one being shot — continues to reverberate through the community.

So, what to do?

Officials discuss a few familiar options — metal detectors, more police in schools, red flag laws to identify who may do violence and keep them away from firearms — but after a few days, the pressure fades, and a sense of normalcy returns.