We are better than these hateful actions

Anyone who has paid any attention to the news over the last three weeks knows about the attempted assassination of two ex-presidents, plus numerous Democrats and supporters as well as CNN with letter bombs. We also watched the reports of the massacre of 11 Jews in their Pittsburgh synagogue in the largest anti-Semitic violent act in U.S. history. At the same time as these events, an estimated 7,000 people in a caravan are traveling north through Mexico and intend to reach the U.S. border. The reaction to this caravan has been fear as some have called this an invasion or an attack.

The letter bomber and the shooter in Pittsburgh are unstable enemies of the U.S. Their acts are violations of state and federal laws and as such they are violators of the U.S. Constitution. We cannot excuse their actions, but it is perfectly reasonable to consider why they performed such despicable acts.

The current debate is whether the president, other politicians, and the news media have used the language of hate in an overt attempt to stir up fear. An example of this cultivation of fear surfaced in the last few years when it was common fare on talk radio and in the print media to claim Muslims were trying to pass laws which would allow for Muslim sharia law to become U.S. law. As we watched Muslim extremists take over Mideast nations it seemed that this threat was real.