We all deserve space to pursue our dreams

The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop saved me from making a huge mistake recently. I emailed my editor before I left and told her that I didn’t think I’d have time to continue writing this weekly column. I told her I was too busy. I have a full-time job for our local newspaper, where I write and edit columns for the Kentucky community.

I am busy. I do have a lot on my plate. I’m the mother of an 8-year-old, for pity’s sake. I took two weeks off, and my editor said to reach back out when I returned. I was one of the conference speakers. (See how busy I am?) When I wasn’t presenting, I attended other sessions. It was there that I heard the hard truth I needed.

Author and coach William Kenover said I should disconnect from the world and "close the door." This was the very first session I attended, and I admit I rolled my eyes at the man who clearly doesn’t have a child shouting through that door about a Lego he lost under the bed and asking, "Mom, where are my Crocs?" but I wrote Kenover’s advice in my notebook anyway as a wish whispered to the universe.

In sessions led by novelist Katrina Kittle and authors Kathy Kinney and Cindy Ratzlaff, I experimented with writing prompts. In as little as six minutes, I wrote rich descriptions simply because they held space for it.

We all have timers on our phones now. Could I possibly incorporate this practice into my daily life somehow? It felt like too much to ask of my bulging calendar. But the answer was yes — if I really wanted to.