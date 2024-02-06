Washington's chilling abortion politics

This past week Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat-led House of Representatives once again reminded us just how removed they are from the values and beliefs of mainstream America. On a near party line vote, Democrats in Congress passed possibly the most extreme abortion bill in the history of our nation. How extreme? Simply put, this bill will allow health care providers to perform an abortion on anyone for any reason at any time, up until birth.

The deceptively named "Women's Health Protection Act," would override state abortion laws by guaranteeing the right to an abortion without the restrictions passed by state legislatures. Specifically, this bill would specify that health care providers have the right to provide abortion services without limitations and bar restrictions that have been included in various state laws, including laws barring abortion up until birth. Additionally, it would allow the Justice Department and individuals to take civil action against government officials and against individuals carrying out a state or local law that violates this federal government overreach.

To put this in perspective, recent polling indicates that 80% of Americans oppose abortion up to birth and even pro-choice individuals oppose these extreme measures, with 66% opposing late term abortions. Washington Democrats are so controlled by Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry that they are determined to move this agenda, even at the expense of their own supporters.

Not only is late term abortion horrific, but it is physically and emotionally devastating for the woman and her health. As gestational age is the strongest risk factor for abortion-related mortality, this bill marks the most egregious abortion policy ever considered in Congress. In fact, a woman seeking an abortion at 20 weeks is 35 times more likely to die from abortion than she was in the first trimester. At 21 weeks or more, she is 91 times more likely to die from abortion than she was in the first trimester. Where are my Democrat colleagues talking about the importance of women's health now?