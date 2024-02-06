Washington's chilling abortion politics

This past week Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat-led House of Representatives once again reminded us just how removed they are from the values and beliefs of mainstream America. On a near party line vote, Democrats in Congress passed possibly the most extreme abortion bill in the history of our nation. How extreme? Simply put, this bill will allow health care providers to perform an abortion on anyone for any reason at any time, up until birth.
The deceptively named "Women's Health Protection Act," would override state abortion laws by guaranteeing the right to an abortion without the restrictions passed by state legislatures. Specifically, this bill would specify that health care providers have the right to provide abortion services without limitations and bar restrictions that have been included in various state laws, including laws barring abortion up until birth. Additionally, it would allow the Justice Department and individuals to take civil action against government officials and against individuals carrying out a state or local law that violates this federal government overreach.
To put this in perspective, recent polling indicates that 80% of Americans oppose abortion up to birth and even pro-choice individuals oppose these extreme measures, with 66% opposing late term abortions. Washington Democrats are so controlled by Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry that they are determined to move this agenda, even at the expense of their own supporters.
Not only is late term abortion horrific, but it is physically and emotionally devastating for the woman and her health. As gestational age is the strongest risk factor for abortion-related mortality, this bill marks the most egregious abortion policy ever considered in Congress. In fact, a woman seeking an abortion at 20 weeks is 35 times more likely to die from abortion than she was in the first trimester. At 21 weeks or more, she is 91 times more likely to die from abortion than she was in the first trimester. Where are my Democrat colleagues talking about the importance of women's health now?
By erasing state parental consent protections, informed consent laws, and dangerous take-home chemical abortion prohibitions, this bill would allow a 16-year-old pregnant minor to show up at an abortion clinic, and, without knowing how far along she is or any of the risks associated with an abortion procedure, be sent home to perform a chemical abortion on herself without medical supervision and without her parent's awareness. Where are my Democrat colleagues talking about the importance of adolescent safety now?
Further this bill discriminates against those with special needs. By invalidating state anti-discrimination laws, the measure would allow babies to be aborted solely because of unwanted characteristics, such as their race, sex, or disability. This draconian, eugenic view of life flies in the face of all the progress we have made in championing human rights. Where are my Democrat colleagues talking about the importance of equality now?
The radical actions taken by this Congress demonstrates how far they will go to appease the abortion industry. This flagrant disregard for women's health and the chilling embrace of abortions until birth says all we need to know about today's Washington Democrats. Republicans are standing tall for the common-sense values and beliefs of mainstream America. Where are my Democrat colleagues?
Vicky Hartzler represents Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.