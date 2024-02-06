The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday has caused quite a bit of discussion of the typical who won/who lost kind. Not surprisingly, it also included another layer: people have made it a woman/man issue. I knew it would be touchy for Pence because that's a popular card folks love to play.

The card players pulled out the "mansplaining" accusation. Supposedly, Pence was condescending in his approach to his opponent and thus rude. Come on now. There was nothing condescending about Pence's approach to Harris. I'm not even sure he knows how to be condescending. She, on the other hand oozes condescension and snark. Thankfully, the debate between the two vice presidential candidates was more civil than the presidential debate, which should have made all of us itch all over. But let's be honest: If anyone was rude toward the other, it was Harris toward Pence. Her eye-rolling and tone alone were as loud as the vocal exchange between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Biden.

To the accusation that Pence mistreated Kamala "She's a Woman -- Be Nice to Her" Harris is absurd. It reminded me of the scene from "To Kill a Mockingbird" when Horace Gilmer, the lawyer representing Mayella Ewell, who accused Tom Robinson of raping her, objected to Atticus's line of questioning by saying he was "browbeating the witness," something anyone who knows Atticus knows he's simply not capable of:

"Judge Taylor laughed outright. 'Oh sit down, Horace, he's doing nothing of the sort. If anything, the witness's browbeating Atticus.'" Substitute some names, and we have the same situation. If anything, Harris was the aggressor.

Did Pence talk longer than his allotted time? Yes. Did Harris talk longer than her allotted time? Yes. Does this happen all the time during debates? Duh! Do candidates interrupt each other all the time? Duh again!

Pence didn't treat his time or his opponent any differently than any debater does -- well, unless you're Biden during the debate between Democrat presidential nominee hopefuls in which he appeared to run out of things to say and, hilariously, kept asking the moderator, "Is my time up?" ROFL! Look, everyone needs to do better, but it happens all the time. The only difference here was Harris's attempts to put Pence in his place by mothering him with "I'm speaking!" and "sistuhing" him by repeatedly rolling her eyes.