Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3 to keep communities intact

Vote yes on Amendment 3 and you'll be voting yes for rural Missouri and voting to keep out-of-state dark money far away from our redistricting process.

You've probably been inundated with TV ads trying to convince you to vote no. That's because the opposition has amassed over $7.2 million, mostly from out-of-state dark money. That's money from New York, Washington, D.C., and, strangely, Houston. Why do these metro areas care about Missouri's redistricting process? Why would out-of-state billionaires spend their money telling us what to do?

Let's follow that money to find out. A list of donations to the "No on 3" campaign reads like a who's who of liberal activists: Planned Parenthood, NARAL, the Sierra Club, radical gun control groups like Mom Demands Action, overtly socialist political parties, community organizers, national labor unions and trial attorneys. Just last Thursday, the "No on 3" campaign reported that George Soros's primary political arm, the Open Society Policy Center, had written it an emergency $500,000 check.

"No on 3" isn't stopping there. They have also enlisted Hollywood personalities like Jennifer Lawrence, Andy Cohen and Arnold Schwarzenegger to help. Would Missourians really be convinced by a celebrity that doesn't even live -- much less vote -- here? "No on 3" seems to think so.

If this type of out-of-touch grasping sounds familiar, you may remember when the same collection of carpetbaggers came to town selling a slick package of goods they called "Clean Missouri." At first glance, it looked like positive ethics reform. They sold it as capping lobbyist gifts, stopping legislators from becoming lobbyists and limiting campaign donations. But beneath these distracting positive changes was a dirty underlying agenda: a massive change to the way boundaries are drawn for Missouri Senate and House of Representatives districts.

This "Clean Missouri" amendment changed the state constitution to require legislative districts to be as close to 50-50 Republican and Democrat as possible. They made this sound fair and good on its face, but it was just another bag of tricks.

Let's look at Cape Girardeau County, for example. In 2018, the county gave 70.7% of its vote to Republican Josh Hawley in his race against Democrat Claire McCaskill, who earned 27.3%. Under "Clean Missouri," Cape County's 43-point Republican lead would now be diluted by splitting up its communities and tying them to a more heavily Democratic area. But where to find them? Perry County? No -- it was even more red, voting 72% for Hawley. Ste. Genevieve was slightly more purple, but still gave Hawley a 52-44 majority. Even traditional union stronghold Jefferson County turned 54% red.