Vote Trump; save America

We are just one day from the most important election in modern times, and sanctimonious scolds are still telling conservatives they’re immoral for supporting the main person fighting to prevent this nation’s destruction.

Seriously? Your shaming isn’t working. We don’t believe we are betraying our values for standing with the person who is pursuing policies that will sustain America’s liberty tradition and opposing those that will enslave and impoverish us.

You can force-feed us op-ed after op-ed from well-respected Christian theologians urging us to vote against President Trump because you apparently believe he’s Satan’s spawn. But your pleas will fall flat because, unlike you, we see clearly the threats we face to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and, yes, even Christian values.

Ask yourself this: If, when crafting our Constitution, the framers anticipated that a man like Donald Trump might eventually become president — a man whose quirks bother some people to distraction and irrationality — would they have scrapped the whole system and opted for political tyranny and economic socialism?

Heavens, no, but that’s essentially what you’re asking us to do. No, thank you. We are not about to abandon the ideas we believe in because some of you have made a virtue out of hating and vilifying this president and demonizing the rest of us who disagree with you.

We are not about to surrender to a leftist agenda of abortion on demand; lawlessness in our streets; bankrupting and unworkable environmental radicalism; the end of the oil industry; socialism; gender anarchy; the obliteration of our freedoms of speech and religion; and a weak United States because you have become unwitting allies of sinister forces determined to realize these infernal goals.

One popular theologian insists that a man of Trump’s character would lead us to such horrors as abortion, arguing that his policies are not as important as his reflecting good values. This is delusional on its face. How can you argue that this person you love to judge and condemn is likely to lead us away from our values — life, liberty and property — when he is already upholding those values?

Let’s be real. We are all sinners — including the most pious among us, who, of all people, should have that truth emblazoned on their spirits. The indictment against Trump’s character is not the one-sided case you think it is. But many of you are so blinded by your hatred that you can’t see his positive attributes, the wonderful things he’s doing for this country and the evil ideas he is opposing.