Vote 'No' on Amendment 3

Sheriffs across Missouri stand united to protect the citizens of Missouri and oppose Amendment 3 as it is written. Amendment 3 contains more than 30 pages of constitutionally created rights, with several sections creating dangerous threats to our citizens. Amendment 3 goes far beyond legalizing recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 years of age and older.

Amendment 3 ballot language is extremely misleading as to the content of the actual amendment. For example, consider the main ballot question.

"Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one?"

This is a simple, straight forward question that distracts voters from what is hidden in the more than 30 pages of the actual amendment. For example:

You are going through the family court process because a child's father is constantly high on marijuana and verbally abusing family members. Now imagine the family court not being allowed to prohibit the father from using marijuana or any marijuana product. That's what Amendment 3 does. It stops any court from prohibiting a parent's use of marijuana as a condition for participating in or completing a family court program. Pages 13-4, subsection (14).

You have a loved one whose addiction and drug abuse has led to them being convicted of a drug crime. Now imagine the drug court not being allowed to prohibit your loved one from using marijuana as part of their recovery in the alternative sentencing program. That's what Amendment 3 does. It stops any court from prohibiting individuals going through an alternative sentencing drug court program from using marijuana. Page 13, subsection (13).

Your child's school bus driver cannot be disciplined or terminated for driving your child to school after smoking marijuana. That's what Amendment 3 does. There is no limit to the level of THC a person can have in their system while operating a motor vehicle and the legislature cannot set one. Page 14, Subsection (7)(c).

Amendment 3 stops any court from prohibiting: