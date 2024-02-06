Sheriffs across Missouri stand united to protect the citizens of Missouri and oppose Amendment 3 as it is written. Amendment 3 contains more than 30 pages of constitutionally created rights, with several sections creating dangerous threats to our citizens. Amendment 3 goes far beyond legalizing recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 years of age and older.
Amendment 3 ballot language is extremely misleading as to the content of the actual amendment. For example, consider the main ballot question.
"Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one?"
This is a simple, straight forward question that distracts voters from what is hidden in the more than 30 pages of the actual amendment. For example:
Amendment 3 stops any court from prohibiting:
Amendment 3 creates risks in the workplace and schools in that it stops private and public employers from:
Certain provisions in Amendment 3 create dangerous situations for Missourians.
Amendment 3 is bad for Missourians. It does not just legalize marijuana for recreational use. Amendment 3 creates hazardous situations that can put our children, families and ourselves in danger at school, on the roadway, and in the workplace.
Vote NO on Amendment 3.
William Pruett is president of Missouri Sheriffs United. Kevin Merritt is executive director of Missouri Sheriffs United.
