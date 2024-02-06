Volunteering helps both the community and the volunteer

As a kid, I would go to work with my stepmom, who worked at the Museum of Natural History. I volunteered wherever anyone needed me. I assisted with children's programming, answered the phone and even got to hold the resident rainbow boa constrictor for visitors to see. It was fun, I made friends and it also gave me confidence, new skills and a sense of purpose before I was old enough to be gainfully employed.

Volunteering sounds purely altruistic, but it also provides benefits for the person who is volunteering. As an adult, I serve on boards and help with events and workshops in my community. I also require that my children volunteer. My children have done everything from mucking stalls at an equestrian therapy stable and reshelving books at the library to taking leadership roles in student ambassador programs and managing the school's spirit wear and supplies store. And yes, they've tagged along with me to work and helped me when needed as well.

It turns out this family example of valuing volunteerism is common. Mark Snyder, Ph.D., a McKnight Presidential Chair in Psychology and Director of the Center for the Study of the Individual and Society in Minnesota studies volunteering. People who volunteer tend to come from households that value helping others. Snyder says, "Generational volunteering is the key and leading by example is important." Around 60 million people in America volunteer in some capacity each year.

In this time of COVID-19 you'd think that volunteering would lag due to access restrictions and lockdowns. But Snyder says that hasn't been the case, "Even in communities where people must stay at home, people are finding ways to volunteer online.".