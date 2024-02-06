Vivek Ramaswamy's Jan. 6 charade

Vivek Ramaswamy thinks Mike Pence failed.

The former vice president is a MAGA villain for doing his constitutional duty on Jan. 6, so Ramaswamy has to find a way to wiggle out of endorsing his conduct on that day, no matter how convoluted or inane.

On "Meet the Press" the other day, he went with an alternative-reality critique of Pence. According to Ramaswamy, the then-vice president missed "a historic opportunity." Pence could have forged "a national compromise" by leading the way on an election-reform package of single-day voting on Election Day (which would become a federal holiday), paper ballots, and government-issued ID.

And that's what Ramaswamy would have done — forge "national consensus," whereas Pence missed his chance to "reunite" the country.

As it happens, the only parties to whom Ramaswamy's posited grand bargain would have been unsatisfactory are a) the United States Congress and b) President Donald Trump.

If we indulge this little make-believe, what Ramaswamy outlines would have been a massive federal overhaul of the election system, the kind of change it takes years to build a consensus around — through advocacy, committee hearings, horse-trading, and all the other elements of legislative sausage-making.

One way or the other, this legislation would have entailed overturning the voting rules in most states in the union. It's not clear why, say, Republicans in Georgia or Florida would have supported a federal rewrite of their systems on this snap basis, but, of course, Democrats would have been wholly opposed.

What would Ramaswamy's bargaining chip have been to get them to accept a deal? He would have presumably threatened not to do his constitutional duty. On a matter — certifying electors — that no one before had thought was optional. This would have been considered an act of extralegal blackmail that would have encountered strenuous bipartisan denunciation and opposition.