Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances

One of the most eclectic events in Southeast Missouri is set to again unleash a high-energy, visually dazzling event.

VintageNOW’s “emPOWER: Journey to the Future” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The entertaining fashion show, founded and directed by Deb Boyer Maevers, is a fundraiser for Safe House of Southeast Missouri, and it is always a hit. Crystal Britt and Darren Burgfeld will host the event, and Anna Davis is the show’s promotional model.