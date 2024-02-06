Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances

One of the most eclectic events in Southeast Missouri is set to again unleash a high-energy, visually dazzling event.
VintageNOW’s “emPOWER: Journey to the Future” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
The entertaining fashion show, founded and directed by Deb Boyer Maevers, is a fundraiser for Safe House of Southeast Missouri, and it is always a hit. Crystal Britt and Darren Burgfeld will host the event, and Anna Davis is the show’s promotional model.
It’s sure to be a fun evening full of captivating performances, with more than five dozen models scheduled.
More importantly, proceeds from the event go to an organization providing a safe space for victims of domestic violence.
For tickets, visit https://vintagenow.org/tickets.
If you can’t make it to the show, a donation to the Safe House is always welcome. Visit www.semosafehouse.org to learn more about the organization.
