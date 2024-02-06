All sections
OpinionOctober 11, 2024

Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances

Don't miss VintageNOW's "emPOWER" fashion show on Oct. 12, featuring captivating performances to support Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Secure your tickets or donate online today.

Visually stunning costumes are a hallmark of the VintageNOW fashion shows that serve as fundraising events for Safe House of Southeast Missouri. The next show is Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau
Visually stunning costumes are a hallmark of the VintageNOW fashion shows that serve as fundraising events for Safe House of Southeast Missouri. The next show is Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Show Me Center in Cape GirardeauSoutheast Missourian file

One of the most eclectic events in Southeast Missouri is set to again unleash a high-energy, visually dazzling event.

VintageNOW’s “emPOWER: Journey to the Future” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The entertaining fashion show, founded and directed by Deb Boyer Maevers, is a fundraiser for Safe House of Southeast Missouri, and it is always a hit. Crystal Britt and Darren Burgfeld will host the event, and Anna Davis is the show’s promotional model.

It’s sure to be a fun evening full of captivating performances, with more than five dozen models scheduled.

More importantly, proceeds from the event go to an organization providing a safe space for victims of domestic violence.

For tickets, visit https://vintagenow.org/tickets.

If you can’t make it to the show, a donation to the Safe House is always welcome. Visit www.semosafehouse.org to learn more about the organization.

