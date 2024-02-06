All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 9, 2017

Veterans Day 2017

Veterans Day is a day designated to honor those who have served our nation in the military. In times of war and times of peace, military service requires sacrifice to the nation by an individual. Veterans are those who accepted that they have an obligation to serve...

Jack Dragoni avatar
Jack Dragoni

Veterans Day is a day designated to honor those who have served our nation in the military. In times of war and times of peace, military service requires sacrifice to the nation by an individual. Veterans are those who accepted that they have an obligation to serve.

I believe those who enter the military are idealists. They, unlike so many others, believe citizens who benefit from living in this country have an obligation to protect and serve the nation. They accept the sacrifices made to keep the nation safe from those who would want to see us weakened or destroyed. While others in the government have the same mission, it is the military who place themselves “in harm’s way” to physically block and repel our enemies and to protect and assist our citizens in times of disasters.

Civilians often think of veterans as those in direct combat, but that is a mistake. There are those who keep our aircraft flying, ships sailing, our missiles ready, our radars and other electronics functioning. These support personnel, as well as many others, keep the most complex military in the world ready and prepared. In the Army, it has been estimated eight to 10 soldiers occupy the support positions needed to keep one combat soldier in the field. Both support and combat personnel can be deployed overseas any time with little or no warning.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The number of military veterans is counted by each state. Estimates of the total number of veterans place the veteran population at 20 million to 24 million. In 1973, the U.S. changed to an all-volunteer military, and the number of living veterans has declined steadily since.

The ongoing war on terror has meant the current military must maintain a high state of readiness to face the changing threat levels. Added to this has been the increasing threat from North Korea and the military aggression of Russia in Eastern Europe. The uncertainty of what may be demanded of them next is a stress the members of the military live with every day.

This Veterans Day, we should recognize, honor and respect those who have served and those who still protect and defend the United States as they have since 1775.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 17
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy ...
OpinionDec. 17
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, tha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-17-24
OpinionDec. 17
Prayer 12-17-24
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
OpinionDec. 17
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
OpinionDec. 17
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
Lowry: The Musk factor
OpinionDec. 17
Lowry: The Musk factor
De Rugy: Don't write off DOGE
OpinionDec. 16
De Rugy: Don't write off DOGE
Hanson: The evaporation of the Obama mystique
OpinionDec. 16
Hanson: The evaporation of the Obama mystique
Prayer 12-16-24
OpinionDec. 16
Prayer 12-16-24
Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?
OpinionDec. 15
Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy