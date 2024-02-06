Verbosity isn't Biden's problem -- misreading the room is

If you've spent any time in Washington, you've heard stories about Joe Biden's loquaciousness. Asked to give brief remarks, he'd famously meander for 30, 40 or more minutes about whatever came into his mind.

But his verbosity is a symptom of his larger problem: a lack of situational awareness. After all, this is the guy who once asked a man in a wheelchair to stand up and take a bow.

My favorite example came just after the 9/11 attacks, when Biden met with his Senate committee staffers and went into a "stream-of-consciousness monologue" about how to respond. "I'm groping here," he confessed after a while, and then had a eureka moment. To assure the Arab world the U.S. "wasn't bent on its destruction," Michael Crowley reported in the New Republic, Biden declared: "Seems to me this would be a good time to send, no strings attached, a check for $200 million to Iran."

According to Crowley, Biden "surveys the table with raised eyebrows, a How do ya like that? look on his face." Staffers eventually broke the perplexed silence, offering a number of objections. It didn't matter: "Joe Biden is barely listening anymore. He's already moved on to something else."

Two decades later, his White House staff reportedly lives in a constant state of anxiety about the boss' inability to police his own words, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has admitted that they try to keep him from taking too many questions.

Biden himself has acknowledged the problem, but he believes it gives him an air of authenticity. And he probably has a point.

But it's his inability to read the room, not his long-windedness, that is the source of his political problems. His explanations of his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan were often poorly matched to the moment, sounding defensive or defiant when remorsefulness or humility were called for. Sometimes, it's not his fault. He declared victory of sorts over the pandemic, right as the Delta variant threw everyone for a loop.