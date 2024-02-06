Use tax is vital for continued city services

I spent my career in the retail business with JCPenney in a number of states. We collected sales taxes in most states to fund necessary and wanted city services. Some states had no sales tax and collected funds via very high property taxes. The State of Missouri and local municipalities enjoy relatively low property taxes. Our city derives the majority of its revenue from sales taxes and a minimal amount from property taxes, which mainly goes to the school district.

Our local City of Cape Girardeau current sales tax is 2. 75%. That rate will not change regardless of the Nov. 2 vote.

Consumer shopping habits, which dictate sales tax collection, have changed significantly over recent years. Internet sales have grown to over 15% of total retail sales from under 5%. This trend continues to grow. This has a direct negative result in sales taxes collected by our city. The result of reduced tax receipts and continued growing costs of city services is creating a crisis in that we, as citizens, risk losing needed and wanted city services due to lack of funding.

Examples of the above noted services that are at risk of reduction include, but are not limited to: police and fire protection, parks and recreation services, street maintenance, fall leaf removal, and planning and engineering services.