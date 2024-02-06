Use tax is vital for continued city services

I spent my career in the retail business with JCPenney in a number of states. We collected sales taxes in most states to fund necessary and wanted city services. Some states had no sales tax and collected funds via very high property taxes. The State of Missouri and local municipalities enjoy relatively low property taxes. Our city derives the majority of its revenue from sales taxes and a minimal amount from property taxes, which mainly goes to the school district.
Our local City of Cape Girardeau current sales tax is 2. 75%. That rate will not change regardless of the Nov. 2 vote.
Consumer shopping habits, which dictate sales tax collection, have changed significantly over recent years. Internet sales have grown to over 15% of total retail sales from under 5%. This trend continues to grow. This has a direct negative result in sales taxes collected by our city. The result of reduced tax receipts and continued growing costs of city services is creating a crisis in that we, as citizens, risk losing needed and wanted city services due to lack of funding.
Examples of the above noted services that are at risk of reduction include, but are not limited to: police and fire protection, parks and recreation services, street maintenance, fall leaf removal, and planning and engineering services.
I also would point out the number of significant retail stores that have necessarily closed, mostly due to this shift in consumer habits. We all remember shopping at Macy's, Sears Grand, Payless Shoes, Men's Wearhouse and others. This compounds the problem as these are lost sales tax dollars that previously were a part of tax income for the city.
Our citizens have voted yes in the past for added taxes for improvements. Examples include parks, public safety, sewer improvements and the Transportation Trust Fund for streets. They have been extended by vote of our citizens after promised projects had been completed as promised.
I am now asking for your yes vote on Nov. 2 to assure the continuation of needed city services. Your yes vote will assure that our beautiful city will continue to prosper and have a positive future. Remember, this is not a new tax but simply adjusting methods of collecting the same tax due to shifting consumer shopping habits.
Thank you for your support of this very critical issue!
Harry E. Rediger was mayor of Cape Girardeau from 2010 to 2018.