US support for Israel, Ukraine proving inadequate

After Iran’s massive drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday, President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "You got a win. Take the win." Most of the weapons, the first Iran had ever fired on Israel from its own territory, were successfully intercepted.

"From its own territory" is a very loaded qualifier. It speaks to both the complexity and the stupidity of the situation.

Iran has been attacking Israel for decades, but not from its own soil. Instead, Iran has given Hamas and Hezbollah weapons, training and other support to do its dirty work from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

Indeed, it’s clarifying to think of Hamas and Hezbollah as Iranian drones in human form. If your neighbor hired and equipped agents to throw Molotov cocktails into your home and worse, you probably wouldn’t think it was a particularly meaningful distinction that they didn’t do so from his property. And if you prevented the Molotov cocktails from doing much damage with the help of other neighbors, you might not regard "Take the win" as the soundest advice.

Geopolitical deterrence is often a stupidity agreed on with sophistication. That’s because perception — of strength, resolve and so on — is an essential part of statecraft.

Iran felt it had to retaliate following an Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria this month. Among those killed in that attack was Gen. Ali Reza Zahdi, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader who, according to Israel, played a key role in the "planning and execution" of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

That’s part of the stupidity of deterrence doctrine. Every rung on the escalatory ladder may be treated by one side or the other as the beginning or end of hostilities. (That’s partly why so many enemies of Israel started calling for a cease-fire before Israel had even responded to Oct. 7.)

Even before the Iranian attack hit Saturday, Iran’s U.N. delegation announced, "The matter can be deemed concluded." But from Israel’s perspective, firing some 300 drones and ballistic missiles at its territory can’t go unanswered. Deterrence demands that Iran understand such aggression has consequences.