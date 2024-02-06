U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A global deal for American prosperity

The Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel company recently agreed to be purchased by the Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded company Nippon Steel. This deal makes sense to economists. It will encourage other foreign companies to invest in the U.S., creating wealth and new job opportunities, and further shoring up the U.S. economy, particularly amid inflation worries. More importantly, this deal makes sense to the owners of U.S. Steel.

And yet, in our age of government shoving its fingers into everything, President Joe Biden announced that he opposes this purchase for muddled, misguided reasons. Former President Donald Trump agrees, showing once again that when it comes to trade there is little difference between the two presidents.

Such government meddling is what American steel producers get for having clamored for decades -- often successfully -- that they need protection from foreign competition. The Trump steel tariffs are the latest expression of this attitude. But one stupid policy move doesn't justify a second. As soon as the announcement of Nippon's $14.1 billion deal with U.S. Steel was made public, fans of protectionism and industrial policy, including prominent policymakers, came swarming out of the woodwork to explain why the government should be able to override, or at least modify, the decision of the rightful owners of a company to sell their company to a particular buyer.

Assertions of dangers to "national security" are being used to scare Americans into thinking that a good deal for investors, employees and the U.S. economy will somehow make America less militarily secure. This is nonsense.

Japan has been a strong ally of the U.S. for over 60 years. In a recent piece, the Cato Institute's Scott Lincicome and Alfredo Carrillo Obregon remind us that "the Defense Department doesn't currently buy from U.S. Steel, and DOD needs just 3 percent of domestic steel production to meet its procurement obligations." Furthermore, U.S. Steel, despite its historic significance, is no longer a major player in the steel industry and could benefit from Nippon Steel's investment and technology enhancements. Besides, foreign investments, including those from Japan, are typically beneficial to the domestic economy and workforce -- and to the millions of Americans holding corporate shares in retirement portfolios.