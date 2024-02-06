Uptown Jackson plays key role in promotion of city

Jackson is unique in that our historic business district is referred to as "Uptown". Most cities have a downtown or Main Street area but not too many have the designation of "Uptown". As its centerpiece, our historic uptown area has the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, which is surrounded by historic buildings on the Square, High and Main streets.
This last week, I delivered the opening welcome at a workshop organized by Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and Missouri Main Street Connection. The workshop was attended by more than 100 attendees from all over the state of Missouri. The attendees that traveled the farthest distance were from Mounds, Missouri, in the Northwestern part of the state.
This workshop theme was historic preservation of Main Street areas. The group also discussed revitalizing Main Street areas, businesses and tourism. The group had the opportunity to ride on the St. Louis and Southern Iron Mountain Railway train for a Murder Mystery event and tour the Old Courthouse, the Post Building and Strickland Properties renovation projects.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is a member of Missouri Main Street Connection, which is a statewide not-for-profit organization that assists local communities in enhancing their historic business districts. They provide guidance, training, mentoring, assessments and accreditation reviews. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization was elevated this year to "Associate Member" of the organization during 2022.
Other area communities that are Main Street members are Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston and Campbell.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is made up of a group of dedicated individuals, businesses and property owners who want to make the uptown Jackson area a vibrant growing part of our community. UJRO operates under the direction of an executive director and a board of directors.
The mission of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is to provide a framework to guide the promotion and development of the historic uptown area as a community anchor and a destination.
The vision is to reflect a vibrant, bustling, pedestrian-oriented community offering a variety of activities and experiences that support existing businesses and attracts new ones. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization strives to preserve the character of an outstanding community with unique qualities to be treasured, occasionally polished and frequently put on display.
The organization's four main committees — promotion, design, organization and economic vitality — have been very busy over the last year enhancing uptown Jackson. The organization is responsible for events such as Jackson in Bloom, Oktoberfest, the Christmas Parade, February Annual, Springfest and various events centered around the Cape Girardeau County History Center and uptown area.
The organization and economic vitality committees work to track statistics, measure successes and work with present and future businesses on financial plans. They work with the board of directors to ensure UJRO is a financially sound organization that can grow and expand in the future.
I wish to thank all of the volunteers and members of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization for their efforts and hard work. If you would like to get involved, I encourage you to contact them through their website at www.ujro.org, Facebook page or call Janna Clifton at (573) 200-6542.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
