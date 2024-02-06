Uptown Jackson plays key role in promotion of city

Jackson is unique in that our historic business district is referred to as "Uptown". Most cities have a downtown or Main Street area but not too many have the designation of "Uptown". As its centerpiece, our historic uptown area has the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, which is surrounded by historic buildings on the Square, High and Main streets.

This last week, I delivered the opening welcome at a workshop organized by Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and Missouri Main Street Connection. The workshop was attended by more than 100 attendees from all over the state of Missouri. The attendees that traveled the farthest distance were from Mounds, Missouri, in the Northwestern part of the state.

This workshop theme was historic preservation of Main Street areas. The group also discussed revitalizing Main Street areas, businesses and tourism. The group had the opportunity to ride on the St. Louis and Southern Iron Mountain Railway train for a Murder Mystery event and tour the Old Courthouse, the Post Building and Strickland Properties renovation projects.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is a member of Missouri Main Street Connection, which is a statewide not-for-profit organization that assists local communities in enhancing their historic business districts. They provide guidance, training, mentoring, assessments and accreditation reviews. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization was elevated this year to "Associate Member" of the organization during 2022.

Other area communities that are Main Street members are Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston and Campbell.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is made up of a group of dedicated individuals, businesses and property owners who want to make the uptown Jackson area a vibrant growing part of our community. UJRO operates under the direction of an executive director and a board of directors.