Update on the diverging diamond interchange

The planned reconstruction of the interchange between Jackson and Cape on Route 61 and Interstate 55 will be a significant improvement.

Presently, the interchange known as Center Junction, or Exit 99, can be both confusing and dangerous. Because of the separated lanes, the need to cross one set of lanes and then come to a stoplight before turning on to the next set of lanes is confusing especially to those not familiar with the interchange.

The overall project is under discussion and this newspaper has continued to provide readers with the latest information.

This week, I thought I would update readers with my understanding of the issues and my viewpoints.

First, the reconstruction of two new interstate bridges, while at the same time reconfiguring the four-lane roadway underneath from the existing divided highway to a diverging diamond, is a challenging engineering project. When you add 22,000 daily vehicles on Highway 61 along with 28,000 vehicles on Interstate 55, the project becomes a major logistical and engineering challenge.

In 2018, after several months of reviewing the project timelines and provisions for keeping traffic lanes open and providing accessibility for commercial businesses, the project was put out for bid. Unfortunately, those bids came in 50% higher than MoDOT had planned. The low bid was $18.1 million, while the estimated project cost was $12 million. Because of this substantial margin, bids were rejected by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The next step for MoDOT was to change the required accessibility for certain roads, change some of the asphalt requirements and the process for replacing the Interstate bridges. It was proposed this plan would be put out for bid.

Their first proposal was to completely close Highway 61 between Jackson and Cape Girardeau for a period of seven months and to provide two-lane traffic for the next 15 months of construction. After more discussions, a second proposal was created to keep two lanes (head-to-head traffic with one lane in each direction) of Highway 61 open during the project while restricting turning access on Highway 61 and to close certain ramps on and off Interstate 55.