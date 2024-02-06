Update on the diverging diamond interchange

The planned reconstruction of the interchange between Jackson and Cape on Route 61 and Interstate 55 will be a significant improvement.
Presently, the interchange known as Center Junction, or Exit 99, can be both confusing and dangerous. Because of the separated lanes, the need to cross one set of lanes and then come to a stoplight before turning on to the next set of lanes is confusing especially to those not familiar with the interchange.
The overall project is under discussion and this newspaper has continued to provide readers with the latest information.
This week, I thought I would update readers with my understanding of the issues and my viewpoints.
First, the reconstruction of two new interstate bridges, while at the same time reconfiguring the four-lane roadway underneath from the existing divided highway to a diverging diamond, is a challenging engineering project. When you add 22,000 daily vehicles on Highway 61 along with 28,000 vehicles on Interstate 55, the project becomes a major logistical and engineering challenge.
In 2018, after several months of reviewing the project timelines and provisions for keeping traffic lanes open and providing accessibility for commercial businesses, the project was put out for bid. Unfortunately, those bids came in 50% higher than MoDOT had planned. The low bid was $18.1 million, while the estimated project cost was $12 million. Because of this substantial margin, bids were rejected by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The next step for MoDOT was to change the required accessibility for certain roads, change some of the asphalt requirements and the process for replacing the Interstate bridges. It was proposed this plan would be put out for bid.
Their first proposal was to completely close Highway 61 between Jackson and Cape Girardeau for a period of seven months and to provide two-lane traffic for the next 15 months of construction. After more discussions, a second proposal was created to keep two lanes (head-to-head traffic with one lane in each direction) of Highway 61 open during the project while restricting turning access on Highway 61 and to close certain ramps on and off Interstate 55.
There are also other public opinions that the project should be scaled back to just fixing the bridge structures and to resurface the roadway on Highway 61.
My first position is that the project should go forward as planned with the construction of new bridges on I-55 and the building of the diverging diamond interchange on Highway 61. This project would ensure safe and earthquake resistant bridges for many years to come. Secondly, the changing of Highway 61 to a diverging diamond design would greatly improve traffic flow, now and in the future as traffic counts increase. The new intersection without separated roadways will improve safety and greatly enhance the commercial viability of the intersection at all four corners.
My second position is that the restriction of traffic should be minimized as much as possible during the project. The accessibility of the first plan for roadways and turn lanes was acceptable. The project should maintain those plans to protect the commercial and tourist traffic. The savings achieved by restricting vehicles access would quickly be eaten up by loss of business sales, higher operating costs, lower tax revenues, and the inconvenience of motorists.
Currently, the option of keeping Highway 61 open with restrictive Interstate 55 access is projected to cost MoDOT an estimated $16.5 million. I am of the opinion the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau, the County of Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, and MoDOT should be able to work together with contractors to keep vehicle access for both residents and businesses close to the original plan and still deliver the $1.6 million of savings from the rejected bid.
At the current time, the goal is to rebid the project in November, then begin construction in March of 2020, with a substantial completion date in December of 2021.
The next discussion of the diverging diamond interchange will be held at the upcoming SEMPO Board of Directors meeting, set for 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
