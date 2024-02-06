United Way's ability to respond swiftly in times of crisis has been a lifeline for many. The organization has provided essential support to flood and tornado victims in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, and Bollinger County. It has also raised funds to shelter the homeless during severe winter weather and supplied air conditioners during extreme heat. United Way's innovative approach to filling gaps is exemplified by programs such as United We Work, which offers transportation and financial planning support to employees in need.

As part of its 70th-anniversary celebration, the organization is hosting a Carnival for Grownups on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. This event promises midway games, a magician, mouse races and fair food. Attendees will also witness the debut of United Way's new look when the cake is cut at 7:30 p.m.

Congratulations to the United Way on this milestone anniversary. We're thankful for the important work the staff, volunteers and funded partners do every day in our community. And if you're not already giving to the organization, consider this your invitation to donate.