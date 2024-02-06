All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 15, 2024

Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri

United Way of Southeast Missouri marks 70 years of transformative community service, with programs aiding thousands annually. Celebrate this milestone at their Carnival for Grownups on Nov. 9.

The Editorial Board
Bryan Thompson, director of Little Whitewater Food Pantry, received three AC units for the pantry from United Way. Mark Stone, director of market development helped him load them into his vehicle. 
Bryan Thompson, director of Little Whitewater Food Pantry, received three AC units for the pantry from United Way. Mark Stone, director of market development helped him load them into his vehicle. Alyssa Lunsford ~ Southeast Missourian  

The United Way of Southeast Missouri is celebrating a milestone this year—its 70th anniversary. Since its inception as a community fund in 1954, the organization has developed into a cornerstone of local community services. Over the past seven decades, United Way has played a crucial role through its own programs and connecting donor dollars with funded not-for-profit partners that daily make a difference in the lives of many.

United Way's commitment to addressing community needs is evident in its programs and initiatives. One such program, First Call For Help, launched in 1999, assists more than 2,000 people annually. The organization has also been a staunch supporter of education, with initiatives such as Read to Succeed and the Stuff the Bus campaign.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

United Way's ability to respond swiftly in times of crisis has been a lifeline for many. The organization has provided essential support to flood and tornado victims in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, and Bollinger County. It has also raised funds to shelter the homeless during severe winter weather and supplied air conditioners during extreme heat. United Way's innovative approach to filling gaps is exemplified by programs such as United We Work, which offers transportation and financial planning support to employees in need.

As part of its 70th-anniversary celebration, the organization is hosting a Carnival for Grownups on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. This event promises midway games, a magician, mouse races and fair food. Attendees will also witness the debut of United Way's new look when the cake is cut at 7:30 p.m.

Congratulations to the United Way on this milestone anniversary. We're thankful for the important work the staff, volunteers and funded partners do every day in our community. And if you're not already giving to the organization, consider this your invitation to donate.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sp...
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
OpinionOct. 15
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Prayer 10-14-24
OpinionOct. 14
Prayer 10-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy