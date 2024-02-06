Unfair trade with Russia

Too bad Paul Whelan is not Black or gay or someone who openly hates America.

Too bad he's white, male and a former U.S. Marine.

Otherwise, he would not still be rotting in jail in Russia on trumped-up espionage charges.

Also otherwise, Whelan would have been the American prisoner in Russia who was exchanged last week by the Biden administration for Viktor Bout, aka "The Merchant of Death".

But instead of Whalen, it was Black lesbian WNBA star Brittney Griner who was swapped, one-for-one, for Bout — the notorious international arms dealer who on "60 Minutes" was called one of the most dangerous men on the planet.

Griner was arrested for the low-level crime of carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil into Russia.

Bout is a world-class bad guy, a certified killer.

He supplied al-Qaida, the Taliban, rebels in Rwanda and other terrorists around the world with plane loads of AK-47s and other military equipment that have been used to kill Americans and thousands of other people.

Trading Griner for Bout with Whelan left to rot in Moscow? That will surely go down as one of the worst trades in American history.

It's no surprise that such a lopsided swap was made by the Biden administration, but actually it doesn't have Joe's personal fingerprints on it.

Griner-for-Bout is further proof that he is not the one who's calling the shots in his own administration.

Detaining Griner for almost 300 days and sentencing her to nine years in a penal colony was an injustice that never should have happened. And I'm glad she's home.

But what Team Biden did to spring her was not just dumb, amateurish diplomacy, it was an act of pure left wing, wokester politics.

It was Biden's latest bit of pandering to Black and gay communities for their votes and money — which he knows he already has in his pocket.