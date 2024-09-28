All sections
September 28, 2024
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
Voters are more concerned about school shootings and women's rights than drag queens or controversial books. Criticisms of Trump and Republican priorities highlight a growing disconnect with public concerns.

Voters' priorities

Republicans have all their priorities wrong when it comes to the voters. We are not worried about drag queens or controversial books. Instead we’re worried about school shootings, unrestricted access to assault rifles, restrictions on women’s rights, the unconditional support of a convicted felon and bans on the LGBTQ community. No student has ever been bludgeoned to death by a drag queen wielding a copy of "To Kill A Mockingbird"! Can they say the same for people with assault weapons?

Trump's hypocrisy

Trump never ceases to amaze me with his hypocrisy. He’s been threatening to send people to jail for anything he doesn’t like when he is on the verge of going to jail for his 34 felony convictions.

Energy use

To the writer whose grandmother only turned her yard light on when she needed to see outside: If she lived in our time, she'd sadly not only have an automatic yard light, but motion detectors and security cameras!

Cape hurricane

Who would have thought that a hurricane would make its way all the way to Cape Girardeau? The map shows its coming. Prepare for a lot of water, friends.

