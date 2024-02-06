Speak Out 7-24-24

Mail service

Is the Post Office experimenting with dropping Saturday service? Our route in an older neighborhood in town wasn't run. We know because we had mail out to pick up. Happens more than once.

VP Harris

Four years of Kamala Harris cackling constantly is a horror story. The word salads she spews are confusing. America deserves a competent articulate moderate president.

Missouri's senators

I firmly disagree with the two Republican senators of Missouri who call for President Biden to resign, even though I believe he will do so. If he resigns, Mrs. Harris becomes President. For Republicans, this would be an almost insurmountable task to overcome in the next presidential election. It would amount to capitulating.