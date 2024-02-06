All sections
OpinionJuly 24, 2024

Speak Out 7-24-24

Is the Post Office cutting Saturday service? Residents report missed pickups. Plus, concerns over Kamala Harris' leadership, Missouri senators' controversial stance on Biden, and the impact of political calls on low-budget phone plans.

Mail service

Is the Post Office experimenting with dropping Saturday service? Our route in an older neighborhood in town wasn't run. We know because we had mail out to pick up. Happens more than once.

VP Harris

Four years of Kamala Harris cackling constantly is a horror story. The word salads she spews are confusing. America deserves a competent articulate moderate president.

Missouri's senators

I firmly disagree with the two Republican senators of Missouri who call for President Biden to resign, even though I believe he will do so. If he resigns, Mrs. Harris becomes President. For Republicans, this would be an almost insurmountable task to overcome in the next presidential election. It would amount to capitulating.

Stop calling

Politicians should not be able to call our phones. I get at least three or four messages or calls a day. I am on a limited budget and have a lower-cost cell phone. It costs me when they call or text me, and now they are even sending videos in the texts. The politicians say the phone is how people receive their news. Not me!

Post Office

To show how lax the post office has become, we live on county road 203 and we got a “bundle” of 10 Southern Living magazines because the post office didn’t cut the plastic wrapped around the bundle. All magazines addressed to different people. Ours so happened so be on top. How lazy is that? We have redeposited the remaining magazines back on Keller Drive.

Jackson traffic

Jackson traffic is already screwed up, so of course they block the few remaining ways to get through town with a sad little fair. Homecomers has always been annoying, but this is idiotic.

