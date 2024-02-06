Speak Out: Tariffs on the brain

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Great book on Cape Girardeau!

Great story about the origins of Cape Girardeau's name. Thank you Charlotte Young Slinkard and husband for all the work and research you did. This is fascinating! May Jean Pierre Girardeau live long in the memory of our town -- and now in the history of Moulins, France!

Prosecution cost outweighed the crime

How much has it cost to bring Wavis Jordan to trial for stealing $20 and marking death certificates "not covid"? If I remember correctly isn't that why you all voted for him? Talk about waste.

On Joe Sullivan's passing

I was sorry to hear about Joe Sullivan's passing. I loved reading his columns in the newspaper, especially about cats.

Drive-through Ash Wednesday

As a Christian and a Methodist, I couldn’t be more disappointed by the decision by two local churches to offer drive-by ashes on Ash Wednesday. The whole point of Ash Wednesday and of Lent is to reflect on the immense sacrifice of Christ, to prepare our hearts for that sacrifice and to consider how we might live a sacrificial life ourselves. So to hear that not just one but two church families thought it a good idea to teach people it’s OK not to spend time in God’s house, to just go through the motions in a way that is convenient for them and requires nothing of them, was beyond saddening. What lazy Christians we have become!

Who is costing the taxpayers?

Re: Cape Council approves two demolition contracts for 'dangerous buildings', dated March 4. Would be interesting to also publish the names, location origins and any past similar histories of these irresponsible property owners who are collectively causing this expense of ~$40K from public funds to address their private messes.

Advice for president

A message for Donald Trump: Pride cometh before a fall.

Row crop import tariffs

A tariff on corn and wheat from China? Why are we even importing field crops? Where is DOGE on this One?

Measles making a comeback

No kid should be getting measles today in a developed country. At the beginning of the century because of vaccines, it was pretty much eradicated, along with whooping cough and polio, with only small pockets in developing world. But now they are coming back because their are parents are misinformed by conspiracy theorists like Jenny McCarthy and Robert Kennedy Jr.

Economic forecasting

Being able to drop a quarterly US GDP prediction by 5.1 percentage points from +2.3% to -2.8% in a single week is one of the most impressive economic developments in the history of the world. #trumpenomics

Democrats wrong on female sports

I’m speechless as to how the majority of Americans are in favor of biological males competing against biological females but the entire democratic Senate is against it and is for men competing against females. This stance is 100% political. The Democrats would rather continue their tirade against Trump, against the will of the majority of Americans and see women’s sports destroyed. I hope these individuals have their resumes ready because they will be replaced in the midterms with representatives who listen and will vote the will of the people rather than the will of a very vindictive political party.

Retirees on the fiscal hook

Standard venture capitalist playbook: buy out, sell off the real estate to crony. Rent back. Bankruptcy. You know who gets stiffed in those right? The retirees.

Questioning DOGE budget

It was recently reported that DOGE’s budget is just over $40 million with at least one of the employees tasked with cutting waste earning more than $197,000. I thought Elon promised this was all going to be free.

Farmers take it on the chin

American farmers are getting a double whammy from Trump because his tariffs and canceled contracts with USAID are bad enough, but his mass deportations are leaving crops in the fields with no one to pick them. And to think they overwhelmingly supported him.

In all of Trump's travels …

Trump has golfed, went to Daytona, the Super Bowl and wasted lots of travel dollars with MAGA. But has he ever set foot in a grocery store?

Bait and switch

I feel very sorry for everyone, including Trump supporters who are going to be hurt by his deep cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security and veterans benefits. People voted for him because they believed he would help them out, but he’s only interested in making the rich richer and doing it at the expense of the poor, sick and elderly. His entire campaign was a bait-and-switch scam.

Congress in DOGE's way

DOGE can slow, not stop, the increasing deficit and debt. These are fringe spending cuts not core. Congress will not allow DOGE to cut core spending.