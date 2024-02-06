Speak Out: Tariffs on the brain

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Great book on Cape Girardeau!
Great story about the origins of Cape Girardeau's name. Thank you Charlotte Young Slinkard and husband for all the work and research you did. This is fascinating! May Jean Pierre Girardeau live long in the memory of our town -- and now in the history of Moulins, France!
Prosecution cost outweighed the crime
How much has it cost to bring Wavis Jordan to trial for stealing $20 and marking death certificates "not covid"? If I remember correctly isn't that why you all voted for him? Talk about waste.
On Joe Sullivan's passing
I was sorry to hear about Joe Sullivan's passing. I loved reading his columns in the newspaper, especially about cats.
Drive-through Ash Wednesday
As a Christian and a Methodist, I couldn’t be more disappointed by the decision by two local churches to offer drive-by ashes on Ash Wednesday. The whole point of Ash Wednesday and of Lent is to reflect on the immense sacrifice of Christ, to prepare our hearts for that sacrifice and to consider how we might live a sacrificial life ourselves. So to hear that not just one but two church families thought it a good idea to teach people it’s OK not to spend time in God’s house, to just go through the motions in a way that is convenient for them and requires nothing of them, was beyond saddening. What lazy Christians we have become!
Who is costing the taxpayers?
Re: Cape Council approves two demolition contracts for 'dangerous buildings', dated March 4. Would be interesting to also publish the names, location origins and any past similar histories of these irresponsible property owners who are collectively causing this expense of ~$40K from public funds to address their private messes.
Advice for president
A message for Donald Trump: Pride cometh before a fall.
Row crop import tariffs
A tariff on corn and wheat from China? Why are we even importing field crops? Where is DOGE on this One?
Measles making a comeback
No kid should be getting measles today in a developed country. At the beginning of the century because of vaccines, it was pretty much eradicated, along with whooping cough and polio, with only small pockets in developing world. But now they are coming back because their are parents are misinformed by conspiracy theorists like Jenny McCarthy and Robert Kennedy Jr.
Economic forecasting
Being able to drop a quarterly US GDP prediction by 5.1 percentage points from +2.3% to -2.8% in a single week is one of the most impressive economic developments in the history of the world. #trumpenomics
Democrats wrong on female sports
I’m speechless as to how the majority of Americans are in favor of biological males competing against biological females but the entire democratic Senate is against it and is for men competing against females. This stance is 100% political. The Democrats would rather continue their tirade against Trump, against the will of the majority of Americans and see women’s sports destroyed. I hope these individuals have their resumes ready because they will be replaced in the midterms with representatives who listen and will vote the will of the people rather than the will of a very vindictive political party.
Retirees on the fiscal hook
Standard venture capitalist playbook: buy out, sell off the real estate to crony. Rent back. Bankruptcy. You know who gets stiffed in those right? The retirees.
Questioning DOGE budget
It was recently reported that DOGE’s budget is just over $40 million with at least one of the employees tasked with cutting waste earning more than $197,000. I thought Elon promised this was all going to be free.
Farmers take it on the chin
American farmers are getting a double whammy from Trump because his tariffs and canceled contracts with USAID are bad enough, but his mass deportations are leaving crops in the fields with no one to pick them. And to think they overwhelmingly supported him.
In all of Trump's travels …
Trump has golfed, went to Daytona, the Super Bowl and wasted lots of travel dollars with MAGA. But has he ever set foot in a grocery store?
Bait and switch
I feel very sorry for everyone, including Trump supporters who are going to be hurt by his deep cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security and veterans benefits. People voted for him because they believed he would help them out, but he’s only interested in making the rich richer and doing it at the expense of the poor, sick and elderly. His entire campaign was a bait-and-switch scam.
Congress in DOGE's way
DOGE can slow, not stop, the increasing deficit and debt. These are fringe spending cuts not core. Congress will not allow DOGE to cut core spending.
Musk investigations vanish
Isn’t it interesting that Musk does Trump’s bidding to slash and burn the federal government and all of his federal investigations into his illegal conduct at Tesla, Space X and X (Twitter) go away?
Surveillance of Russia ends
Pete Hegseth will be receiving a fruit basket as a thank you gift from Putin for ending the cybersecurity surveillance of Russia. Anything else we can do for you, Vladimir?
Tables turn on Justice Barrett
Justice Amy Coney Barrett was MAGA’s sweetheart until she sided with the majority and blocked Trump’s attempt to block payments to contractors from USAID. Now she seems to have been a “poor choice”.
VA cuts threaten services
Trump just announced that he will cut 80,000 jobs from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This will hurt veterans in many different ways — a large percentage of those jobs are held by veterans and the red tape and lack of support will cause VAs around the country to be overwhelmed with providing veterans care. It could get so bad that Trump couldn’t even get his bone spurs treated there!
In the finding out stage
I watched an interview with a woman who owns a cattle ranch in Nebraska, and she says they are having to file for bankruptcy because their workers are not showing up for work. They are all afraid that ICE agents will round them up and deport them because of Trump. It turns out that 70% of farm workers in Nebraska are illegal workers and their departure has brought many farms to a standstill. She and many other farmers voted for Trump, but they never thought through the details of what would happen if he were elected. Well, now they do.
Three branches of government
The Constitution specifically states that there are three branches of government: judicial, executive and legislative. Trump wants to be all three, and his egregious executive orders prove that. If SCOTUS sides with him, they are saying the Constitution no longer applies. That’s exactly what Trump wants to hear from them.
'Deep state' Trump supporters
I find it fascinating that the so-called “deep state” contains a lot of Trump supporters. Every time Musk cuts thousands of jobs from an agency, a large group of Trump voters lose their jobs. Maybe the convicted felon Steve Bannon was wrong!
Health funding cuts
Why would anyone be crazy enough to cut funding for research at the NIH? Oh right, it was Trump. My bad.
Intended consequence?
The USA and world countries are living day to day trading barbs since none have solid long-term sustainable economic policies. One good thing coming out of tariffs and cutting off foreign aid is countries will be forced to implement long-term sustainable economic policies to grow organically rather than leaning on handouts.
Legislators out in the weeds
Missouri legislature debating whether to ban purchase of soda and candy using SNAP clearly shows the triviality these people have descended into. Go on a three-month sabbatical for the sake of Missouri citizens.
National debt is manufacturing key
The key to growing manufacturing in the USA is greatly reducing the national debt. Reducing the national debt reduces the cost of manufacturing, which is key. The more the debt is reduced, the lower the cost of manufacturing, which draws in manufacturers.
Plan coming in two weeks
I’m waiting for Donald Trump to unveil his plan for health care reform, which he has been promising for years. Now I am afraid it means cutting Medicare and Medicaid in the next budget. Trump has a habit of letting people believe he will do something good for them. Instead, he really meant the opposite.
Childish Democrats
After that petulant display of kindergarten antics the Democrats sealed the deal that they will never recover from and handed the Republicans control for years to come.
No short-term pain for us
The window on blaming Biden is closing, and the economy faces major problems ahead. Trump has glossed over high prices. His tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China will only raise prices in the short term with some pain. Americans don’t do short-term pain — they just don’t.
Let the cuts continue
Social security and the post office are on the chopping block. Woohoo. Cut it all. What is that squealing sound?
Potential national security threat
There is some concern that Russia may be trying to recruit disgruntled federal employees who held jobs in agencies that had access to sensitive information. I don’t think that would be true for the vast majority of fired workers, but they would only need to turn two or three to make a serious threat to national security.
Win for American consumers
Since the USA imports more products from China, Mexico and Canada than it exports to them, the real losers are these three countries. If the products' prices that are imported into the USA are higher, then those products will probably once again be made in America! It's a win for Americans!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.