Speak Out: One-branch federal government

Trump working toward one-branch government

Trump’s desire to be a dictator is once again on display with his call to impeach judges who rule against him. Since the founding of our country, the proper response was to appeal the ruling through the courts. Trump simply wants to clear the judiciary of anyone who rules against him. That’s what a tyrant would do, and that’s exactly what Trump is doing.

Distractions

Every time Trump knows he’s messed up, he creates a distraction. First there was annexing Canada and storming into Greenland. Now it’s calling Biden’s pardons of the people who were on the J6 committee and the prosecutors who indicted him void because of his wacky conspiracy theory that they were signed with an autopen. He knows he’s tanking the country, and even his base is turning on him. What better way to deflect from that than with something utterly meaningless and outrageous as a distraction?

Social Security is a compact with the people

Forty years of working with the expectation that the U.S. government would honor its promise of Social Security is making us big mad. The people in charge of the U.S. today need to be kicked to the curb.