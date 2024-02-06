Speak Out: One-branch federal government

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Trump working toward one-branch government
Trump’s desire to be a dictator is once again on display with his call to impeach judges who rule against him. Since the founding of our country, the proper response was to appeal the ruling through the courts. Trump simply wants to clear the judiciary of anyone who rules against him. That’s what a tyrant would do, and that’s exactly what Trump is doing.
Distractions
Every time Trump knows he’s messed up, he creates a distraction. First there was annexing Canada and storming into Greenland. Now it’s calling Biden’s pardons of the people who were on the J6 committee and the prosecutors who indicted him void because of his wacky conspiracy theory that they were signed with an autopen. He knows he’s tanking the country, and even his base is turning on him. What better way to deflect from that than with something utterly meaningless and outrageous as a distraction?
Social Security is a compact with the people
Forty years of working with the expectation that the U.S. government would honor its promise of Social Security is making us big mad. The people in charge of the U.S. today need to be kicked to the curb.
Return Musk to private sector
Say "no" to any government contracts for Elon Musk. We The People do not want cybertrucks funded by our taxes.
Free speech for me; Thee? Not so much
MAGA believes in free speech, as long as it’s their free speech — everyone else, not so much.
A pattern emerges
First, Trump lost his father’s money. Then he lost his own money in numerous bankruptcies, and now he’s losing America’s money. And yet MAGA thinks he’s a financial genius. Hmmm …
Not a fan
This line from Hamlet best sums up Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt — “one may smile, and smile, and still be a villain”.
