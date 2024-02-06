Speak Out: Is revoking a pardon a thing?

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Can a pardon be revoked?

Trump is now proving how depraved, petty and vindictive he can be by suggesting that the pardons of the DOJ officials who indicted him, including Jack Smith, may or may not have been signed by an auto pen. He said he would “investigate” the possibility and then overturn the pardons as invalid. It’s amazing how much spare time this man has on his hands, because it takes a huge chunk of time just to destroy the economy and sell out Ukraine.

Dissent explained

For me, being anti-Netanyahu and his regime does mean I am anti-semitic, anti-Israeli. Being anti-Hamas does not mean I don't support the Palestinian people. Being anti-Putin and his thugs does not indict all Russians. Being anti-Trump and his ilk does not mean I am anti-America, anti-Americans. This distinction is important. Speaking out about corrupt, cruel, self-serving leadership is out of love of country, love of people. It is showing empathy, compassion and concern. Free speech rights, dissent should never be silenced.