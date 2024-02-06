Speak Out: Foodie panelist Castillo columns are relatable (and funny!)

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Good job foodie panelist Castillo
I just love the restaurant reviews by Mary Ann Castillo. Her description of brunch was hilarious — and totally relatable.
Judicial branch must step up
Trump and MAGA world are going full-blown authoritarian with their threats of impeachment against federal judges who rule against Trump’s attempted takeover of the country. Trump is violating the Constitution on a daily basis, and the last line of defense are the courts. Congress has abdicated their duties to him and his Cabinet simply does what they’re told to do. It’s up to the judicial branch to preserve democracy in America.
Misspeak
Last year Trump said that the stock market would crash if he lost the election. What he meant to say is that it would crash if he won the election.
Medicaid on the chopping block
Trump’s big lie about not cutting Medicaid just got exposed. He ordered Republicans on the Finance Committee to look at Medicaid and find cuts to make. He and every Republican promised not to touch Medicaid, but as usual, promises made, promises broken. The rich won’t feel the pain, but poor Americans around the country will suffer significantly! Every needless death will be on the Republican’s heads. Remember that at election time!
Unhappy constituents
Republican lawmakers are finding out just how out of touch they are with their constituents when they hold town hall meetings. What used to be a love fest has now turned into an angry constituency because of cuts planned for Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, Social Security and veterans benefits. But never fear, Republicans have figured out how to handle the crisis — just stop having town hall meetings and let their constituents suffer without representation. Not a good idea, folks! Midterms are coming in 2026.
Trump blasts Trump deal
Does Canada really have tariffs above 200% on US dairy products? President Donald Trump has said that Canada has tariffs in place at above 200% on dairy products imported from the United States. Trump’s post on social media read, in part, “Canada is cheating the United States Farmers on USMCA". Those Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy imports apply only after the country hits a level of tariff-free sales. This is from a deal Trump negotiated in 2018 during his first term in office. The U.S. has never gotten close to exceeding the dairy quotas in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Out of touch
It’s not difficult for JD Vance to prove how stupid he is. All he has to do is open his mouth and speak. He asked a group of older people on Social Security and Medicare why they were there and then asked, “Don’t you have jobs to go to?” I guess that means the qualifications for being VP are pretty low.
Salesman
Trump has finally found his calling in life. Forget about being president, he’s now turned the lawn of the White House into a car lot and is selling Teslas with his pal Elon. Break out the plaid sport coat and white shoes, Dealin’ Donny has a car just for you!
Crime against the president
In a rambling speech at the DOJ, Trump suggested that speaking out against him could be considered a crime. Only an insecure dictator would say that.
Rhetoric heating up
Lawyers who argue cases against Trump and judges who rule against him are being called scum. Some, like Musk, are calling for judges to be impeached if they rule against Dear Leader. 2028 can’t come soon enough!
Enemy of the people
Donald Trump believes that CNN and MSNBC are illegal. Do you know who else declared the press illegal? Every dictator in the history of the world!
Where is the congressman?
Ok, I’m still waiting for Jason Smith to come to Cape and hold a town hall meeting. I’d love to hear his explanation of why Trump thinks putting America into a recession is a good idea. Another good question would be why he thinks tax breaks for billionaires and corporations won’t impact funding for Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security or veterans benefits. I’m sure his answers will be real doozies!
Wartime law invoked
Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport Venezuelan gang members. They need to be deported, but not with the Alien Enemies Act. It’s too broad and dangerous because it was meant to be used only against countries we are at war with. Last I heard, we weren’t at war with Venezuela.
Be careful with tax reform
Overall taxes would increase if Missouri were to vote to eliminate the state income tax. Other taxes such as property taxes would be raised to offset the difference. A more concentrated tax revenue base would increase not decrease overall taxes in Missouri.
Tariffs bad for Missouri farmers
Let’s call Trump’s tariffs exactly what they are — complete total idiocy! His tariffs on Canadian potash will hurt farmers in the farm belt, including Missouri. How can anyone think tariffs are a good thing unless they’re a brainwashed MAGA sycophant? TARIFFS. ARE. BAD.
Difficult question
I’m not sure which is falling faster, Elon Musk’s net worth or his rockets.
Where will storm aid come from?
Who is paying for the storm damage that Kehoe is promising aid for? Trump says get rid of FEMA. The Republicans don't want taxpayer money for aid. So who is paying for this? Insurance companies? Or do you all want aid for me, but not for thee?
Deportation threat
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, says people with green cards are "visitors" who can be deported. My mother-in-law has been in this country for almost 70 years. The wife of a U.S. citizen. Mother of two U.S. citizens. Grandmother of multiple U.S. citizens. So does she get deported back to Germany if she dares to open her mouth against the wrong thing? Where is the line?
