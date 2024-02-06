Speak Out: Foodie panelist Castillo columns are relatable (and funny!)

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Good job foodie panelist Castillo

I just love the restaurant reviews by Mary Ann Castillo. Her description of brunch was hilarious — and totally relatable.

Judicial branch must step up

Trump and MAGA world are going full-blown authoritarian with their threats of impeachment against federal judges who rule against Trump’s attempted takeover of the country. Trump is violating the Constitution on a daily basis, and the last line of defense are the courts. Congress has abdicated their duties to him and his Cabinet simply does what they’re told to do. It’s up to the judicial branch to preserve democracy in America.

Misspeak

Last year Trump said that the stock market would crash if he lost the election. What he meant to say is that it would crash if he won the election.

Medicaid on the chopping block

Trump’s big lie about not cutting Medicaid just got exposed. He ordered Republicans on the Finance Committee to look at Medicaid and find cuts to make. He and every Republican promised not to touch Medicaid, but as usual, promises made, promises broken. The rich won’t feel the pain, but poor Americans around the country will suffer significantly! Every needless death will be on the Republican’s heads. Remember that at election time!

Unhappy constituents

Republican lawmakers are finding out just how out of touch they are with their constituents when they hold town hall meetings. What used to be a love fest has now turned into an angry constituency because of cuts planned for Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, Social Security and veterans benefits. But never fear, Republicans have figured out how to handle the crisis — just stop having town hall meetings and let their constituents suffer without representation. Not a good idea, folks! Midterms are coming in 2026.

Trump blasts Trump deal

Does Canada really have tariffs above 200% on US dairy products? President Donald Trump has said that Canada has tariffs in place at above 200% on dairy products imported from the United States. Trump’s post on social media read, in part, “Canada is cheating the United States Farmers on USMCA". Those Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy imports apply only after the country hits a level of tariff-free sales. This is from a deal Trump negotiated in 2018 during his first term in office. The U.S. has never gotten close to exceeding the dairy quotas in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Out of touch

It’s not difficult for JD Vance to prove how stupid he is. All he has to do is open his mouth and speak. He asked a group of older people on Social Security and Medicare why they were there and then asked, “Don’t you have jobs to go to?” I guess that means the qualifications for being VP are pretty low.

Salesman

Trump has finally found his calling in life. Forget about being president, he’s now turned the lawn of the White House into a car lot and is selling Teslas with his pal Elon. Break out the plaid sport coat and white shoes, Dealin’ Donny has a car just for you!

Crime against the president