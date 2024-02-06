Speak Out: Poor, sick, elderly targeted

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Poor, sick, elderly to be targets

Trump has claimed he’ll always protect Social Security, but he also plans to cut $880 billion from the budget because of the tax breaks he’s giving to the wealthy. Where do you think the cuts will come from, certainly not from Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Thiel or big corporations. No, they will come from the poor, the sick and the elderly because they don’t have the lobbying power that the wealthy have. Saving Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP and veteran benefits is all a lie, and Trump, Musk and the Republicans know it. Remember this lie when the midterms come around!

Priorities

Food prices remain ridiculously high. Gas prices remain unchanged. My 401K lost $42,000 this week. No peace deal in Gaza or Ukraine. But, hey, we’re only recognizing two genders and the White House is hawking Tesla’s, so we’ve got that going for us!

No need for war rules changes

Department of Defense secretary Pete Hegseth wants to “retrain” military lawyers to allow commanders to relax the rules of war. Sounds like he wants to create an army of savage war criminals to me. The U.S. military is the best in the world, let’s not get in the gutter with Russia and North Korea and break Geneva conventions rules.

Dictator mode