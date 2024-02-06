Speak Out: Poor, sick, elderly targeted

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Poor, sick, elderly to be targets
Trump has claimed he’ll always protect Social Security, but he also plans to cut $880 billion from the budget because of the tax breaks he’s giving to the wealthy. Where do you think the cuts will come from, certainly not from Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Thiel or big corporations. No, they will come from the poor, the sick and the elderly because they don’t have the lobbying power that the wealthy have. Saving Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP and veteran benefits is all a lie, and Trump, Musk and the Republicans know it. Remember this lie when the midterms come around!
Priorities
Food prices remain ridiculously high. Gas prices remain unchanged. My 401K lost $42,000 this week. No peace deal in Gaza or Ukraine. But, hey, we’re only recognizing two genders and the White House is hawking Tesla’s, so we’ve got that going for us!
No need for war rules changes
Department of Defense secretary Pete Hegseth wants to “retrain” military lawyers to allow commanders to relax the rules of war. Sounds like he wants to create an army of savage war criminals to me. The U.S. military is the best in the world, let’s not get in the gutter with Russia and North Korea and break Geneva conventions rules.
Dictator mode
Trump wants SCOTUS to rule against the Constitution and ban birthright citizenship. Remember when he said parts of the Constitution needed to be removed? He’s in full dictator mode now!
Judges catch Trump's ire
It’s getting pretty scary with the Trump administration and political pundits publicly calling out federal judges for ruling against Trump. Judges are to be independent of the executive branch and shouldn’t be pressured to rule a certain way. This is how dictators work, and Trump is a perfect example of that. He’s even going after SCOTUS justices who didn’t rule in his favor. These are scary times.
Good for the goose …
How in the world can Jason Smith call Trump’s economic dumpster fire a winning strategy? If Biden had done exactly what Trump is doing there would be articles of impeachment being considered.
'Trumping'
Trumping is attempting to sell us "sparkling whine" and force us to call it champagne. Hard no.
Spending not falling
February 2025: The highest outlay by the U.S. government ever. Thank God for Elon Musk firing people left and right so Trump can just keep driving the deficit up every … single … day. Burn it all.
