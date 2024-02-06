Speak Out: Federal government uncertainty

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Public needs more safety information

Unfortunately and as usual, Mayor Kinder falls short of the mark about public participation in gun violence prevention. We need to know the who, what and where from the published police reports. How can we help or protect ourselves if we don’t?

A failure in Musk's eyes

“The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.” That is a direct quote from Elon Musk, the same Elon Musk Donald Trump put in charge of DOGE. Musk’s chainsaw approach to slashing through the federal government, X (formerly Twitter) and other companies he’s acquired shows how little he cares about people as human beings. The fact that Trump and MAGA support his actions exposes the putrid rot in the Republican Party.

Stock market and Trump

Trump once boasted that he was the only person who could boost the stock market. How’s that working for you, Donny?

Russian asset?

It would be harder to prove that Donald Trump is not a Russian asset as it would be to prove he is one.

Weaponized government

Is it not weaponizing the Justice Department when the president tells a federal judge to stop an evidentiary hearing because he doesn’t want the Office of Personnel Management, Charles Ezell, to testify under oath why he fired federal workers without any evidence of poor performance? Mr. Ezell is afraid to be held in contempt for perjury because he will have to admit he broke federal laws. Trump knows all about breaking federal laws because he’s done it so many times. The Trump administration thinks it’s above the law.

Kelly is not a traitor

Elon Musk just called senator Mark Kelly a traitor. Kelly is a decorated fighter pilot and former astronaut who went to Ukraine to see firsthand what Trump’s intel and arms embargo was having on the Ukrainian army. And for that Musk called him traitor? Musk needs to go back to where he came from or be glad he has the freedoms granted to immigrants in America. He has no right to call anyone a traitor!

Opting out

Americans should have an option to opt out of Trump’s economic madness. He says we will have to suffer economic hardships and he doesn’t care if he causes a recession. I, for one, want to opt out of that dumpster fire not have to pay higher prices for everything because of him!

Democrats support shutdown now

For years, House Democrats have railed against government shutdowns, but they suddenly changed their tune when President Trump returned to office. Their falsehoods and misinformation campaigns are a desperate attempt to distract from their own failures.

Trump's tough love

President Trump's tariff threat is a splash of cold water in the face of the recipient countries of the USA largesse. The message is get off the couch and build up your economy so you don’t need to be on the dole from the USA. You are an adult now. You don’t have to be nursed and babysat anymore.

Blindly following where Trump leads

Illegals aren’t taking your jobs, but Trump made you believe they are. Trans soldiers aren’t an issue in the military ranks, but Trump made you believe they are. There was no electric vehicle mandate, but Trump made you believe there was. Like sheep, you follow the orange shepherd wherever he leads you.

Domestic terrorists vs. patriots

Trump wants to designate people who vandalize Tesla cars as domestic terrorists but people who stormed the Capitol on January 6th were patriots. Go figure!

Less is sometimes more

If Trump wasn't such a spotlight hog, maybe there would be fewer stock market dips. Instead of daily interviews, maybe do his job. Less golf, too?

Consequences

Trump says that Americans should have to suffer for his economic folly, and he’s not ruling out a recession. What makes him think he can inflict economic hardships on Americans, and then expect us to roll over and take it? In what universe does this man live in?

'Success' in the eye of the beholder

Elon Musk’s job with DOGE can be compared to his “success” he had with his Space X rocket the other day. I understand that bits and pieces of it are still being found.

Medicaid on the chopping block

If you listen carefully to what Speaker Johnson says about cuts to Medicaid it’s important to how you hear his words. He says Medicaid is not on a list for cuts, and he’s absolutely right. However, what he doesn’t tell you is that congress is planning to make $880 billion in cuts due to the tax cuts for billionaires and that means that the deficit must made up from somewhere else and that somewhere else means Medicaid. Although not on a “list", it’s still on the chopping block. That’s what they won’t tell you. Be aware of their deceit!

Actions help Russia, hurt Ukraine

The only thing you can take away from Trump’s cutting off intelligence reports and armaments from Ukraine is he wants Russia to win. What else could it be?

Postseason bid?

I owe the Southeast Missourian sports writers an apology. I recently raked them over the coals for stating that the SEMO men's basketball season was over when they would get an NIT bid for winning their conference. Turns out I was wrong about that. SEMO's overall rating is so low they won't even get that bid! Why anyone wastes their time following this program is beyond me.

Make America healthy again

More people die from undiagnosed and untreated medical conditions because of no annual physical promotion in this country. Plus access to health care for those in poverty is shrinking. Stop it with the nonsense MAHA until these issues become front and center.

Reason Trump wants war to end

Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine quickly for the wrong reasons. His concerns are not humanitarian but personal. He wants the credit, accolades, PR and his elusive fever dream of a Nobel Prize. He is willing to give Putin everything he wants and let the Ukrainian people suffer at the hands of a brutal dictator and wanted war criminal for his own selfish reasons.

Busy week for Musk