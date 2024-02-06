Speak Out: Federal government uncertainty

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Public needs more safety information
Unfortunately and as usual, Mayor Kinder falls short of the mark about public participation in gun violence prevention. We need to know the who, what and where from the published police reports. How can we help or protect ourselves if we don’t?
A failure in Musk's eyes
“The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.” That is a direct quote from Elon Musk, the same Elon Musk Donald Trump put in charge of DOGE. Musk’s chainsaw approach to slashing through the federal government, X (formerly Twitter) and other companies he’s acquired shows how little he cares about people as human beings. The fact that Trump and MAGA support his actions exposes the putrid rot in the Republican Party.
Stock market and Trump
Trump once boasted that he was the only person who could boost the stock market. How’s that working for you, Donny?
Russian asset?
It would be harder to prove that Donald Trump is not a Russian asset as it would be to prove he is one.
Weaponized government
Is it not weaponizing the Justice Department when the president tells a federal judge to stop an evidentiary hearing because he doesn’t want the Office of Personnel Management, Charles Ezell, to testify under oath why he fired federal workers without any evidence of poor performance? Mr. Ezell is afraid to be held in contempt for perjury because he will have to admit he broke federal laws. Trump knows all about breaking federal laws because he’s done it so many times. The Trump administration thinks it’s above the law.
Kelly is not a traitor
Elon Musk just called senator Mark Kelly a traitor. Kelly is a decorated fighter pilot and former astronaut who went to Ukraine to see firsthand what Trump’s intel and arms embargo was having on the Ukrainian army. And for that Musk called him traitor? Musk needs to go back to where he came from or be glad he has the freedoms granted to immigrants in America. He has no right to call anyone a traitor!
Opting out
Americans should have an option to opt out of Trump’s economic madness. He says we will have to suffer economic hardships and he doesn’t care if he causes a recession. I, for one, want to opt out of that dumpster fire not have to pay higher prices for everything because of him!
Democrats support shutdown now
For years, House Democrats have railed against government shutdowns, but they suddenly changed their tune when President Trump returned to office. Their falsehoods and misinformation campaigns are a desperate attempt to distract from their own failures.
Trump's tough love
President Trump's tariff threat is a splash of cold water in the face of the recipient countries of the USA largesse. The message is get off the couch and build up your economy so you don’t need to be on the dole from the USA. You are an adult now. You don’t have to be nursed and babysat anymore.
Blindly following where Trump leads
Illegals aren’t taking your jobs, but Trump made you believe they are. Trans soldiers aren’t an issue in the military ranks, but Trump made you believe they are. There was no electric vehicle mandate, but Trump made you believe there was. Like sheep, you follow the orange shepherd wherever he leads you.
Domestic terrorists vs. patriots
Trump wants to designate people who vandalize Tesla cars as domestic terrorists but people who stormed the Capitol on January 6th were patriots. Go figure!
Less is sometimes more
If Trump wasn't such a spotlight hog, maybe there would be fewer stock market dips. Instead of daily interviews, maybe do his job. Less golf, too?
Consequences
Trump says that Americans should have to suffer for his economic folly, and he’s not ruling out a recession. What makes him think he can inflict economic hardships on Americans, and then expect us to roll over and take it? In what universe does this man live in?
'Success' in the eye of the beholder
Elon Musk’s job with DOGE can be compared to his “success” he had with his Space X rocket the other day. I understand that bits and pieces of it are still being found.
Medicaid on the chopping block
If you listen carefully to what Speaker Johnson says about cuts to Medicaid it’s important to how you hear his words. He says Medicaid is not on a list for cuts, and he’s absolutely right. However, what he doesn’t tell you is that congress is planning to make $880 billion in cuts due to the tax cuts for billionaires and that means that the deficit must made up from somewhere else and that somewhere else means Medicaid. Although not on a “list", it’s still on the chopping block. That’s what they won’t tell you. Be aware of their deceit!
Actions help Russia, hurt Ukraine
The only thing you can take away from Trump’s cutting off intelligence reports and armaments from Ukraine is he wants Russia to win. What else could it be?
Postseason bid?
I owe the Southeast Missourian sports writers an apology. I recently raked them over the coals for stating that the SEMO men's basketball season was over when they would get an NIT bid for winning their conference. Turns out I was wrong about that. SEMO's overall rating is so low they won't even get that bid! Why anyone wastes their time following this program is beyond me.
Make America healthy again
More people die from undiagnosed and untreated medical conditions because of no annual physical promotion in this country. Plus access to health care for those in poverty is shrinking. Stop it with the nonsense MAHA until these issues become front and center.
Reason Trump wants war to end
Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine quickly for the wrong reasons. His concerns are not humanitarian but personal. He wants the credit, accolades, PR and his elusive fever dream of a Nobel Prize. He is willing to give Putin everything he wants and let the Ukrainian people suffer at the hands of a brutal dictator and wanted war criminal for his own selfish reasons.
Busy week for Musk
Here are the five things Elon Musk did this week: fired more highly qualified people, had to hire back those highly qualified people, lost a shouting match with Marco Rubio, launched a Space X rocket, watched said rocket explode into a gazillion pieces.
Helping a 'friend'
What caused Trump to scream at President Zelenskyy was the fact that Zelenskyy and Ukraine were kicking Russia’s butt. This was too much for Trump to handle, seeing his pal Vlad getting trounced, so he decided to stick up for him and laid into Zelenskyy and then cut off arms shipments to ensure that his BFF wouldn’t be defeated.
Finding out phase
There’s an old saying (I’ll clean it up)- fool around, find out. Elon Musk is now seeing his Tesla company going into toilet because of his actions with DOGE.
Distractions
Missouri is a bottom of the barrel state, brought down by Republican rule. Shall we play whack a pothole to take our minds off losing all basic rights?
National problem needs national solution
Gun violence is a national interconnected problem not solvable locally.
Money well saved
Why was the federal government "giving" $400 million to Columbia University anyway? Thanks to President Trump and Elon Musk for saving Taxpayers that money!
'Resistance' fell short
Weren't those Democrats with their little paddle signs funny during Trump's speech during the Joint Congress session!
Trump 'growth'
Trump campaigned on a pro-growth agenda and it’s working! The price of eggs is growing, international ridicule of America is growing, hatred for his policies is growing, and inflation and unemployment are growing!! I’d say he’s right on target for even more “growth”.
Economic policy lacking
President Trump and his cabinet members will do as much as they can to straighten out the USA, but the lack of a core economic policy to match the Constitution leaves America halfway complete.
Incompetence not partisan
Trump is just as incompetent as Biden was. It’s not open to debate. It’s a fact.
Billionaires won't suffer
In this time of economic uncertainty, rest assured that the billionaires will not suffer. Donald Trump has seen to that. The rest of us, God help us!
Social Security operations at risk
DOGE is about to wreak havoc on the Social Security Administration by severely slashing staff. Social Security has never missed or been late with any payments in 80 years, president Trump and co-president Musk are about to ruin that record. This isn’t what we voted for!
Domestic capitalism, not export capitalism
The main point coming from President Trump tariff policies is countries have woken to the fact it is time to finally embrace free enterprise capitalism economic policies to grow organically instead of depending totally on exports.
Fire first, then aim
Both Trump and Musk are self-professed geniuses but neither one figured out you can’t do wholesale firings in an agency without actually finding out who does what. Certain jobs can’t be cut because they keep the agency accountable and working. Firing them simply stops the agency from doing its job!
Veterans cast aside
Trump is now going to cut 80,000 jobs at the Veterans Affairs Administration starting in June. This should effectively shut down the agency and make it almost impossible for veterans to get the quality care they deserve. Trump courted the veterans during the campaign but is now abandoning them because he doesn’t need them anymore.
Economic dumpster fire
I will not suffer or accept a recession from Donald Trump just so he can prove he’s a “stable genius” when it comes to the economy. Biden left a robust economy and Trump is turning it into a dumpster fire for some reason, which makes no sense.
Get well, Elon!
Poor Elon Musk, Trump thinks he’s being treated unfairly. Right, someone with over $350 billion and can do whatever he wants is being treated unfairly. Let’s all send Elon a card and hope he feels better soon.
The death of empathy
The reason Republicans refuse to hold town hall meetings is because they know they’ll be confronted by their constituents who desperately need Medicaid to survive. Empathy is dead in the Republican Party!
Rigged election?
Did Elon Musk rig the election for Trump? They keep hinting around it when he and the FOTUS give their endless interviews. Someone should be checking into it. Before the co-presidents completely destroy the economy.
Let Musk run the whole thing
Shut the government down. Congress does nothing. The Supreme Court is a complete joke. Send them all home and let Elon do the heavy lifting laying off a couple million people. Get it over with.
Third rails of politics
Many years ago Social Security was referred to as the third rail in politics — you never wanted to touch it. Now we can add Medicaid and Medicare as well. Republicans are about to touch all three third rails and the results will not be pretty for them.
