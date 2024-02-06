All sections
OpinionFebruary 6, 2025

Speak Out: Misinformation at the Sportsplex, a call for facts over falsehoods

This Speak Out column tackles misinformation at the Sportsplex, urging readers to prioritize facts over rumors. Comments also cover RFK Jr., local spending priorities, and a bipartisan bill on credit card interest.

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Sportsplex misinformation

To all the people who shared false messages about what happened at the Sportsplex, realize that all you do is create panic and misinformation, which in itself can actually lead to injury. If you don't know something is true, don't make things worse. And above all, when real, fact-based information comes out, don't then suggest, stupidly, that a coverup is taking place. You are part of the problem. You are the one creating the falsehoods.

No on RFK Jr.

Called both Missouri Senators to NOPE to RFKJr today. All operators were busy. Will they actually listen to the will of the people? Kennedy is unfit in every way.

Spending priorities

Re: Cape council receives annual audit report with no deficiencies found. So, saying that the money spent was reported properly, yet no subsequent validation that spending was in the best overall interest of those funding the expenditures? Pay no attention to the man (or woman) behind the curtain.

Unlikely pair

Wow , Josh Hawley and Bernie Sanders as a team. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., co-sponsored a bill capping credit card interest at 10% — Trump talked about it. It sounds great, except it will virtually eliminate credit cards for all but the very rich. Reality check: The laws of economics cannot be repealed even by an act of Congress. Sure, sticking it to the banks sounds great — but it will hurt the very people it’s designed to help.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

