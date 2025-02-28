Speak Out: DOGE is great; DOGE is terrible; reader views vary

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Trim congressional perks

If DOGE really wanted to cut the government pork, they would shut down the congressional gym, Congressional barbershop, congressional ice delivery service, end free airport parking and flights for Congressmen, and the congressional pension earned after only five years of service, and force them to work more than 100 days a year for $174,000 salary.

Value of Chiefs, Royals to Missouri

How much are Super Bowls worth ? As the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals explore new locations for a stadium, Missouri leaders want to ensure it stays on their side of the state line, the Chiefs estimate Missouri receives $28.8 million in tax revenue each year from their games. To keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri, leaders are discussing an extension of a sales tax already in place.

Look at subsidies

If Trump/Musk are genuinely interested in preventing government waste, they should be looking at the huge subsidies that go to oil companies and pharmaceutical companies; both show incredibly profits!

Rename the months, too

I was just thinking that, since the president renamed the Gulf of Mexico we should also rename the months in the calendar. You may not know this but the current calendar is named for Roman gods and emperors. Would be more fitting if we changed the names to something more fitting for us — Reagan instead of February.

Messin' with Diet Coke

If RFK goes after the additives in Trump's Diet Coke, will that be the end of RFK?