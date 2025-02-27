Speak Out: People are the government

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
People are the government
The People don't work for the Government, the Government works for the People. It's not 'We the Government', it's 'We the People'. Elon Musk is taxation without representation, history shows this will not work with a Free People.
Future of USPS
Dejoy is gone as the head of USPS. He was a Trump appointee from the first term. His stated goal was to privatize mail service, so he let it run down. I doubt if the next appointee will be on a mission to restore it to the Golden Age or Great Again.
Truth about Ukraine
Does Trump really believe that all of America will believe his lies about Ukraine, the economy and immigration? If so, I have a great deal for you on the Gulf of America — with just three payments of a million dollars each, it’s a steal!
Meet with constituents
Jason Smith, I think you owe it to your constituents to hold a town hall meeting. People need to be able to dialogue with you at this time of change, confusion, uncertainty.
Trump is wrong siding with Russia
Why is it that the only person who has the spine to tell Trump to his face he’s lying about Ukraine is the president of France? President Macron let Trump have it with a truth bomb while speaking with reporters in the White House. Why can’t Republicans grow a spine and do what Macron did and tell Trump he’s dead wrong about Putin and the war in Ukraine? Trump is the only US president in history to side with Russia and a Russian dictator. He needs to be challenged every time he praises Putin and be set straight, just like president Macron did. Vive la France!
