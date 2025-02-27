Speak Out: People are the government

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

People are the government

The People don't work for the Government, the Government works for the People. It's not 'We the Government', it's 'We the People'. Elon Musk is taxation without representation, history shows this will not work with a Free People.

Future of USPS

Dejoy is gone as the head of USPS. He was a Trump appointee from the first term. His stated goal was to privatize mail service, so he let it run down. I doubt if the next appointee will be on a mission to restore it to the Golden Age or Great Again.