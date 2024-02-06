Speak Out: Readers weigh in on all things Washington

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Gulf of Mexico
I don’t care what the orange Napoleon says, I will always say the Gulf of Mexico!
Trump, Musk on right track
President Trump and his efficiency expert Elon Musk are saving billions of American taxpayers monies, and they are far from being done! Those who cry the hardest are the ones who abuse the taxpayers! No monies to the Biden illegals and send all of the illegals criminals out of the USA first!
Medical research funding
I can’t believe that the orange emperor and Elon Musk are cutting medical research funds. Is saving money more important than saving lives and finding cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s and other deadly diseases? Really? I guess Republicans think they’re immune from all diseases.
What about vetting?
Elon Musk’s 20-something workers have not been vetted by the government for security concerns. Why are they allowed to see sensitive information from Social Security, Medicare and the IRS when many long time employees in those agencies don’t even have clearances?
Trump's bizarro world on Ukraine
We have witnessed Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine for over 3 years. Trump is now telling us that Ukraine is the aggressor and maintainer of this war. He lies about this, about Zelenskyy’s level of support from his people, about Zelenskyy’s dedication to preserving a democratic free and independent Ukraine, instead portraying Zelenskyy as an unpopular dictator. (Projection?) Trump sees Americans as stupid, believing anything he tells us!
Consequences
I agree that anti-vaxxer parents should be free to make the choice for their own children. But if their child should die or suffer severe health effects as a result of a preventable disease that their uneducated choice allowed to happen, then they should be held criminally liable and charged to the fullest extent of the law.
Who is the warfighter?
Trump fired Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff because “he wasn’t a war fighter”. Right, a four star general who was a decorated fighter pilot wasn’t a “war fighter”? This from cadet bone spur?
Reality on the ground
Trump is playing on the fears of his base that America is falling apart, being invaded and being taken over by radicals and street gangs. Even his ridiculous rhetoric about “He who saves his country, breaks no laws” is playing well with his base. If everyone took the time to fact-check him and simply look around you’d see none of these things are happening. This existential crisis Trump and his toadies are wanting you to believe in simply doesn’t exist. America is doing fine in spite of Trump’s efforts to destroy it.
Resembling Putin's Russia
Trump’s version of MAGA is closer to Putin’s dictatorship and anti-truth than democracy.
