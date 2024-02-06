Speak Out: Readers weigh in on all things Washington

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Gulf of Mexico

I don’t care what the orange Napoleon says, I will always say the Gulf of Mexico!

Trump, Musk on right track

President Trump and his efficiency expert Elon Musk are saving billions of American taxpayers monies, and they are far from being done! Those who cry the hardest are the ones who abuse the taxpayers! No monies to the Biden illegals and send all of the illegals criminals out of the USA first!

Medical research funding

I can’t believe that the orange emperor and Elon Musk are cutting medical research funds. Is saving money more important than saving lives and finding cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s and other deadly diseases? Really? I guess Republicans think they’re immune from all diseases.

What about vetting?

Elon Musk’s 20-something workers have not been vetted by the government for security concerns. Why are they allowed to see sensitive information from Social Security, Medicare and the IRS when many long time employees in those agencies don’t even have clearances?