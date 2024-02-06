All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 24, 2025

Speak Out: Readers weigh in on all things Washington

The article critiques Donald Trump and highlights controversies surrounding his presidency.

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Gulf of Mexico

I don’t care what the orange Napoleon says, I will always say the Gulf of Mexico!

Trump, Musk on right track

President Trump and his efficiency expert Elon Musk are saving billions of American taxpayers monies, and they are far from being done! Those who cry the hardest are the ones who abuse the taxpayers! No monies to the Biden illegals and send all of the illegals criminals out of the USA first!

Medical research funding

I can’t believe that the orange emperor and Elon Musk are cutting medical research funds. Is saving money more important than saving lives and finding cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s and other deadly diseases? Really? I guess Republicans think they’re immune from all diseases.

What about vetting?

Elon Musk’s 20-something workers have not been vetted by the government for security concerns. Why are they allowed to see sensitive information from Social Security, Medicare and the IRS when many long time employees in those agencies don’t even have clearances?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump's bizarro world on Ukraine

We have witnessed Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine for over 3 years. Trump is now telling us that Ukraine is the aggressor and maintainer of this war. He lies about this, about Zelenskyy’s level of support from his people, about Zelenskyy’s dedication to preserving a democratic free and independent Ukraine, instead portraying Zelenskyy as an unpopular dictator. (Projection?) Trump sees Americans as stupid, believing anything he tells us!

Consequences

I agree that anti-vaxxer parents should be free to make the choice for their own children. But if their child should die or suffer severe health effects as a result of a preventable disease that their uneducated choice allowed to happen, then they should be held criminally liable and charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Who is the warfighter?

Trump fired Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff because “he wasn’t a war fighter”. Right, a four star general who was a decorated fighter pilot wasn’t a “war fighter”? This from cadet bone spur?

Reality on the ground

Trump is playing on the fears of his base that America is falling apart, being invaded and being taken over by radicals and street gangs. Even his ridiculous rhetoric about “He who saves his country, breaks no laws” is playing well with his base. If everyone took the time to fact-check him and simply look around you’d see none of these things are happening. This existential crisis Trump and his toadies are wanting you to believe in simply doesn’t exist. America is doing fine in spite of Trump’s efforts to destroy it.

Resembling Putin's Russia

Trump’s version of MAGA is closer to Putin’s dictatorship and anti-truth than democracy.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionFeb. 24
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionFeb. 24
Lopez: Empathy must replace anti-semitism
OpinionFeb. 24
Today's cartoon: Monday, February 24, 2025
OpinionFeb. 24
Prayer 2-24-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our opinion: Cape Parks and Rec offers fun, useful programming for all ages
OpinionFeb. 23
Our opinion: Cape Parks and Rec offers fun, useful programming for all ages
Our opinion: Join us as we celebrate Student Press Freedom Day
OpinionFeb. 23
Our opinion: Join us as we celebrate Student Press Freedom Day
Goldberg: Is Trump's Napoleon quote just idle trolling? This context suggests otherwise
OpinionFeb. 22
Goldberg: Is Trump's Napoleon quote just idle trolling? This context suggests otherwise
Speak Out: SEMO Arts Council's new location
OpinionFeb. 22
Speak Out: SEMO Arts Council's new location
De Rugy: The unserious new Republican budget plan
OpinionFeb. 22
De Rugy: The unserious new Republican budget plan
York: Democrats are learning: It's not 2017 all over again
OpinionFeb. 22
York: Democrats are learning: It's not 2017 all over again
Lowry: Putin invaded and brutalized Ukraine, not the other way around
OpinionFeb. 22
Lowry: Putin invaded and brutalized Ukraine, not the other way around
Today's cartoon: Saturday/Sunday, February 22-23, 2025
OpinionFeb. 22
Today's cartoon: Saturday/Sunday, February 22-23, 2025
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy