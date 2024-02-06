Speak Out: SEMO Arts Council's new location

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Good move for Arts Council

It's really cool to see the Arts Council moving into Scout Hall. Two of my favorite places, now under the same roof. Entertainment. Art. People having fun and doing interesting things. Really cool.

Science does the job

My flu shot did its job again this year. It’s amazing what listening to my doctor does for my health. I exercise, have a healthy diet, wash my hands, and take all the recommended vaccinations. Thank you, science!

Will the real number stand up?

After correcting their own accounting error, DOGE has saved taxpayers $8.6 billion which is a lot of money but a far cry from the $55 billion they claimed to have saved before they corrected their mathematical errors.