Speak Out: SEMO Arts Council's new location

Good move for Arts Council
It's really cool to see the Arts Council moving into Scout Hall. Two of my favorite places, now under the same roof. Entertainment. Art. People having fun and doing interesting things. Really cool.
Science does the job
My flu shot did its job again this year. It’s amazing what listening to my doctor does for my health. I exercise, have a healthy diet, wash my hands, and take all the recommended vaccinations. Thank you, science!
Will the real number stand up?
After correcting their own accounting error, DOGE has saved taxpayers $8.6 billion which is a lot of money but a far cry from the $55 billion they claimed to have saved before they corrected their mathematical errors.
Measles in Texas
Texas is being hit with a measles outbreak that could have easily been prevented with mandatory vaccinations for children entering kindergarten. This is what happens when you listen to the conspiracy theorists instead of doctors!
Trump and inflation
President Donald Trump is seeking to distance himself from a rise in inflation, arguing that the uptick had “nothing to do” with his return to the Oval Office.“Inflation is back. No, think of it. Inflation’s back,” the president told Fox News’s Sean Hannity during an interview alongside tech billionaire Elon Musk that aired Tuesday night. “And they said ‘Oh, Trump’ and I had nothing to do with that.”
Your choice
Be anti-vaccine all you want. Homeschool your kids all you want. Believe that 9-11 was an inside job. Believe that the Earth is flat, and that there are black helicopters flying over your house spying on you. You are still wrong, and the misinformation and disinformation that you continue to share amongst yourselves is still a bunch of lies.
The future of Ukraine
Trump has sold out Ukraine by parroting Russian propaganda and calling Zelenskyy a dictator (it takes one to know one). I hope enough Republicans have the courage to stand up to him and reject his pro-Russian policies.
