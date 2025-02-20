Speak Out: Addressing obesity and actions by Trump, Musk

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Next comes the hard part
The story by Bob Miller about obesity in Southeast Missouri was very helpful. But now, what are we going to do about it? It explained the mental health influences, and how people get on a feedback loop of eating and dopamine, but what's next? Success stories were shared of people breaking the loop, and healthcare organizations were reported to be working on the issue, but if this is the number one health issue as identified by Saint Francis, what do we need to do to make a real difference? Working one person at a time seems to be a losing battle. But thank you Southeast Missourian for reporting on this vital issue. I hope people read it and make changes to their lives.
Trust factor is low
For sure we are looking at another water vote in Cape. Everybody wants safe clean water, but remember why the last vote failed. People just don't trust City government. The reasons are the TIFs, give-a-ways to the Mall project, money to SEMO, two pools instead of the one voted for, etc. And no explanation of why things got this bad.
Future of Ukraine
Trump is rushing to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine except they forgot a crucial part of the deal — Ukraine! Trump will let his good friend Vlad dictate the terms, and then he’ll agree with them and call it a peace treaty worthy of a Nobel Prize. This simply can’t happen!!
America's emperor
Napoleon declared himself emperor of France, and it appears Trump has declared himself emperor of America.
Why the meltdowns?
Democrats are having Stage 4 meltdowns over the Trump administration saving the American taxpayers monies!
Musk slashing at will
No matter how MAGA tries to spin it, Elon Musk is destroying the country. His fake DOGE committee has no idea what any of the people do in the departments they’re cutting, so essential jobs are being eliminated without rhyme or reason. Trump had to scramble to rehire nuclear engineers in New Mexico (or is it New America now?) because they cut them before they knew what jobs they did. Musk slashes jobs just like he did at Twitter/X, and that was a disaster. How long before Social Security, Medicare and the IRS come to a grinding halt because of the Trump/Musk administration?
Dissolve Missouri
The Misery MAGA "super majority" continues to act as our overlords so how about we vote to dissolve the whole wretched state. St Louis can join Illinois. K.C can become part of Kansas, where Republicans pretend to believe in law and order. Iowa and Arkansas can have the rest. Just think of all the money currently wasted on a non-functional gov't we would be saving!
Recession might be looming
Missouri had an estimated 52,000 federal workers. Count in the people losing jobs in research and non-profits, plus the ripple effect to small businesses. The coming recession should be bigly great. Best one ever. Are we winning yet? Lol
Rebuilding Russia
Ronald Reagan broke the Soviet Union. Trump and little Marco are helping Putin rebuild it; bringing shame to the United States.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.