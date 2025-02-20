Speak Out: Addressing obesity and actions by Trump, Musk

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Next comes the hard part

The story by Bob Miller about obesity in Southeast Missouri was very helpful. But now, what are we going to do about it? It explained the mental health influences, and how people get on a feedback loop of eating and dopamine, but what's next? Success stories were shared of people breaking the loop, and healthcare organizations were reported to be working on the issue, but if this is the number one health issue as identified by Saint Francis, what do we need to do to make a real difference? Working one person at a time seems to be a losing battle. But thank you Southeast Missourian for reporting on this vital issue. I hope people read it and make changes to their lives.

Trust factor is low

For sure we are looking at another water vote in Cape. Everybody wants safe clean water, but remember why the last vote failed. People just don't trust City government. The reasons are the TIFs, give-a-ways to the Mall project, money to SEMO, two pools instead of the one voted for, etc. And no explanation of why things got this bad.

Future of Ukraine

Trump is rushing to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine except they forgot a crucial part of the deal — Ukraine! Trump will let his good friend Vlad dictate the terms, and then he’ll agree with them and call it a peace treaty worthy of a Nobel Prize. This simply can’t happen!!

America's emperor

Napoleon declared himself emperor of France, and it appears Trump has declared himself emperor of America.