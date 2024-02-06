The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Targeted executive orders
So far Trump has not issued a single executive order that helps anyone other than himself and his ultra-rich friends. The people getting hurt are farmers, the poor, people with serious medical conditions and seniors. My guess is that about 90% of those people voted for him. He managed to pull off the ultimate electoral bait-and-switch scam in history. If you’re one of the people being hurt by his policies, it’s time to call your senators and congressional representatives. Do it now before it’s too late!
Don't reward Putin
Trump should not reward Putin's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by asking Ukraine to make concessions. Rather, Russia should be making gestures of restitution to Ukraine. It's embarrassing that our president is supporting a ruthless dictator. It seems to be a reflection of Trump's values, values which are not supportive of a democracy, our's or Ukraine’s.
What goes around …
Trump has let it be known that the Constitution and the law mean nothing to him. MAGA should worry because Trump won’t be president in four years and a Democrat could do the same thing. If so, don’t say a word! Not a single word!!
Watchdogs fired
Why were all the inspectors general who were investigating wrongdoing by Elon Musk fired by Trump? Does that bother anyone? What if Biden had done something similar? Would that have mattered to you?
Cuts have local effect
Washington University’s School of Medicine has been receiving millions of dollars from the NIH for Alzheimer’s research. Now Trump has cut funding from the NIH which means a loss of funding for research. Who would cut funding for Alzheimer’s research? It makes no sense at all. His cruelty is beyond comprehension!
Overseas priorities
The Ukraine is an ocean away, but the Gaza strip is not. It's OK though because the Gaza's rubble is more efficient? It's only common sense.
Unelected adviser
JFK had an “unelected” adviser with enormous power, he installed his brother as Attorney General. Is there fraud and waste in the US government — absolutely — but it’s laughable to think Elon Musk’s changes are going to “balance the budget".
You say 'tomato' …
It's the rule of law , not the law of a ruler.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.