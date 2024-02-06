The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Targeted executive orders

So far Trump has not issued a single executive order that helps anyone other than himself and his ultra-rich friends. The people getting hurt are farmers, the poor, people with serious medical conditions and seniors. My guess is that about 90% of those people voted for him. He managed to pull off the ultimate electoral bait-and-switch scam in history. If you’re one of the people being hurt by his policies, it’s time to call your senators and congressional representatives. Do it now before it’s too late!

Don't reward Putin

Trump should not reward Putin's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by asking Ukraine to make concessions. Rather, Russia should be making gestures of restitution to Ukraine. It's embarrassing that our president is supporting a ruthless dictator. It seems to be a reflection of Trump's values, values which are not supportive of a democracy, our's or Ukraine’s.

What goes around …

Trump has let it be known that the Constitution and the law mean nothing to him. MAGA should worry because Trump won’t be president in four years and a Democrat could do the same thing. If so, don’t say a word! Not a single word!!

Watchdogs fired