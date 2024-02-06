All sections
OpinionFebruary 17, 2025

Speak Out: Readers have thoughts on government spending at all levels

The Speak Out column offers a platform for readers to share views on local issues, highlighting diverse opinions on political figures, economic policies, and societal changes.

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Thanks, Rep. Voss

Kudos to John Voss for standing up to Andrew Bailey's nonsense. Missouri should cut Bailey's budget in half. The AG's office hasn't spent the full amount of money in years unless it is for frivolous lawsuits.

Could use that money

Before city leaders tell us they need money to fix the water plant, please remember the ordinance they passed: The City in continuing with its legacy of support and partnering with the University in the Modern Campus Houck project with a commitment of $10,200,000 paid in annual installments of $600,000. Expenditures will be funded by Casino Fund Revenues and are subject to sufficient revenue received by the City each year as determined by the City Manager and approved in the annual budget by the City Council.

Funding formulas

What is a FICA tax? FICA stands for Federal Insurance Contributions Act, and the tax helps fund federal Medicare and Social Security programs. It is deducted from each paycheck, and your employer matches the amount for a total of 15.3% of your pay — 6.2% of your gross wages goes toward funding Social Security, and 1.45% goes to Medicare. Those who do not work do not contribute to Society.

Getting more expensive

U.S. inflation accelerated last month as the cost of groceries, gas, and used cars rose. The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago, Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed, up from 2.9% the previous month. Gaza and Greenland are going to be as expensive as the Ukraine.

