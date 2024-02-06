Speak Out: Readers share opinions on Trump, Musk, Gabbard and more

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Hypocrisy

Trump is calling the judges who are defending the Constitution against his unconstitutional onslaught as “judicial activists”. Yeah right — judges who protect and defend the Constitution are “activists”? Really? I’m the only one who sees the hypocrisy of this scenario?

Is national security secure?

Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as the National Intelligence Director. Get ready for Putin to be cc’d in on every classified document that crosses her desk.