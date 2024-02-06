Speak Out: Readers share opinions on Trump, Musk, Gabbard and more

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Hypocrisy
Trump is calling the judges who are defending the Constitution against his unconstitutional onslaught as “judicial activists”. Yeah right — judges who protect and defend the Constitution are “activists”? Really? I’m the only one who sees the hypocrisy of this scenario?
Is national security secure?
Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as the National Intelligence Director. Get ready for Putin to be cc’d in on every classified document that crosses her desk.
Medicaid cuts would harm hospitals
When Trump/Musk and the Project 2025 crowd get their $880 billion Medicaid cuts, will we still have one hospital in the region left in a couple of years? Medicaid is the largest health insurer in the country and helps keep small hospitals running in towns like Dexter and the Arcadia valley? Is the plan to kill off the weak, the ill, and the elderly? It sure looks like it.
Priorities
Not sure I’m glad that President Trump has no plans to lower interest rates, lower the price of groceries, lower the price of gas, but instead is focusing on taking food away from starving people around the world and drag queen shows. Are we winning yet?
Use the correct word
I have seen multiple headlines recently how DOGE is "decimating" USAID. To quote Inijo Montoya "you keep using that word. I do not think you know what it means." Decimate does not mean to "wipe out" as most Americans seem to believe. It very specifically means to remove 10%.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.