OpinionFebruary 13, 2025

Speak Out: Readers offer thoughts on public security and overdose deaths dropping

The Speak Out column offers a platform for readers to share brief opinions on local issues.

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Overdoses down

Great news: newly released statistics on the number of overdose deaths in Missouri showed a 23% decline statewide for the first 6 months of 2024. The widespread availability of naloxone is believed to have played a big part.

Late response

I find it odd that people are praising council and mayor for the quick response to the altercation at the SportsPlex. It seems this could have easily been a little too late. Did Cape not have a shooting at the Show Me Center? I think that would have been a red flag to secure every stadium in town.

How many applicants?

Murray State releases the names of presidential finalists. SEMO only lists one. Was there a difference in number of applicants?

Marketplace competition

So, home schooled kids can't compete for jobs with children who get a public school education?  That's a new low for "everyone has an opinion."

Speak Out
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

