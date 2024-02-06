The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Overdoses down
Great news: newly released statistics on the number of overdose deaths in Missouri showed a 23% decline statewide for the first 6 months of 2024. The widespread availability of naloxone is believed to have played a big part.
Late response
I find it odd that people are praising council and mayor for the quick response to the altercation at the SportsPlex. It seems this could have easily been a little too late. Did Cape not have a shooting at the Show Me Center? I think that would have been a red flag to secure every stadium in town.
How many applicants?
Murray State releases the names of presidential finalists. SEMO only lists one. Was there a difference in number of applicants?
Marketplace competition
So, home schooled kids can't compete for jobs with children who get a public school education? That's a new low for "everyone has an opinion."
