OpinionFebruary 10, 2025

Speak Out: Sportsplex incident response, Ten Commandments in classrooms and Hawley-Sanders credit card proposal

The Speak Out column highlights community opinions on local issues, including the swift response to the SportsPlex incident.

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Good response to SportsPlex incident

I would like to thank police, Parks and Recreation, city manager, mayor and City Council for their immediate and no-nonsense approach in dealing with the SportsPlex incident. Unfortunately, we live in a society where a few knuckleheads continually ruin public events for the participants and spectators alike. It's nice to know that screening and security will be increased to make future events safer.

Show me the money

Re: Cape city officials announce security enhancements for facilities, 08 Feb 2025 article — a fine idea and path forward, but at least one inquiring mind wonders where the money is coming from to fund these required materials, installation costs and ongoing extra labor? Restaurant/motel tax bucket, Parks and Rec tax bucket, additional security surcharge on any ticket fees, other magic money bucket, etc.?

Commandments plus Beatitudes

I would much prefer copy of the Beatitudes in each classroom, or at least both coming as another government mandate.

Lessons for all to learn

Missouri should focus on hanging the 10 commandments in the Oval Office and not in the classroom. Students need role models who act ethically, with honesty, integrity, civility.

Workplace competition

I’m so thankful for all of you parents who decide to homeschool your kids. You are definitely making it easier for my child (who attends public school) to find a much better job and to do it with much less competition in the future.

Could be worse

Next time you get down about blah winter weather in the Midwest, switch to praising the heavens you live in an area with humidity.

Unintended consequences

The 10% credit card rate proposed by Josh Hawley and Bernie Sanders has been tried before, and it didn't work. Credit card companies will reduce the number of cards available because they won't be profitable at the lower rates. And the unfortunate borrowers who Hawley and Sanders are trying to protect will go to other sources of easy credit, usually payday loans where the rates are even worse than on the credit cards. No one should ever use a credit card as a source of credit because the interest rates are so hideous, but people never learn. A person should never charge something to a card that they can't pay off when the next statement arrives. So, unless the do-gooders, Hawley and Sanders, plan to limit ALL easy credit rates to 10%, their bill will accomplish absolutely nothing except to get both of them some attention and press time, which is ultimately the main goal.

Chiefs' mindset?

The Super bowl is over and the Chiefs went into the game like Kamala Harris thinking they could not lose and wound up getting embarrassed!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

