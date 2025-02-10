The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics of local importance. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Good response to SportsPlex incident

I would like to thank police, Parks and Recreation, city manager, mayor and City Council for their immediate and no-nonsense approach in dealing with the SportsPlex incident. Unfortunately, we live in a society where a few knuckleheads continually ruin public events for the participants and spectators alike. It's nice to know that screening and security will be increased to make future events safer.

Show me the money

Re: Cape city officials announce security enhancements for facilities, 08 Feb 2025 article — a fine idea and path forward, but at least one inquiring mind wonders where the money is coming from to fund these required materials, installation costs and ongoing extra labor? Restaurant/motel tax bucket, Parks and Rec tax bucket, additional security surcharge on any ticket fees, other magic money bucket, etc.?

Commandments plus Beatitudes

I would much prefer copy of the Beatitudes in each classroom, or at least both coming as another government mandate.

Lessons for all to learn

Missouri should focus on hanging the 10 commandments in the Oval Office and not in the classroom. Students need role models who act ethically, with honesty, integrity, civility.